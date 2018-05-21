Liverpool told they can sign attacking target for £52m

Liverpool have been told by Bayer Leverkusen they can finally land one of Jurgen Klopp’s long-term targets, if reports in Germany prove correct.

Klopp has tracked Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt for the duration of his time at Anfield and appeared to come close to signing the player last summer.

However, with Barcelona also pondering a move for the 22-year-old, Leverkusen persuaded the winger to sign a new deal at the BayArena.

That new contract, however, was designed purely for Bayer to protect the valuation in their asset, given his previous exit clause had been set at just €20million.

And while his new deal does not include a release clause, Kicker believes he will be allowed to move on this summer if a suitor matches their €60million (£52.5m) valuation.

Bayer finished fifth in the Bundesliga this season, missing out on a Champions League place to Borussia Dortmund by goal difference, so would be more susceptible to his sale.

While the player is yet to comment on the latest rumours, he did appear happy to stay at Bayer for the foreseeable future when questioned about his new deal earlier this year.

“The fact is that I feel comfortable here, I really enjoy playing in this team, but in the future, nothing has yet been decided,” he said in January.

“No question, we are on a great path. What the coach [Heiko Herrlich] says, how we play, the squad: it’s all there and that’s a great foundation.”

News of that Leverkusen would be more open to a sale would present Klopp with an interesting dilemma, especially with the club thought to have a deal for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir “99% done”.

The Liverpool manager is looking for more competition up front next season as the Reds look to launch a bid for the Premier League title.

