Former Spurs star reckons Real Madrid want Liverpool star

Former Tottenham striker Mido believes Liverpool will struggle to keep hold of Mohamed Salah – because he will eventually move to Real Madrid.

The Egypt atacker is the Premier League’s leading goalscorer after bagging another brace in the comfortable win over Southampton on Saturday.

Salah only arrived at Anfield in the summer but countryman Mido believes he may not be at Anfield for long, according to the Liverpool Echo.

In a series of tweets, Mido congratulated Salah, who has scored 14 goals in 18 appearances for the Reds since his big-money switch from Roma, for his display against Saints.

Congratulations to @22mosalah on becoming the most Egyptian to Score goals in Europe and still got plenty to come!!remember when the Liverpool fans made fun of me when I said 3 years ago that Salah is 10 times better thn Sterling..well now they know I was right !!keep going son!! — Mido (@midoahm) November 19, 2017

@22mosalah got the mentality to keep playing at the top level for many years and this is what we were all Egyptians r missing when we had the chance to play in Europe..I believe thatSalah will not stay for long at @LFC !!soon he will be gone to @realmadriden #HalaMadrid 💪🏼 — Mido (@midoahm) November 19, 2017

