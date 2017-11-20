Former Spurs star reckons Real Madrid want Liverpool star

Former Tottenham striker Mido believes Liverpool will struggle to keep hold of Mohamed Salah – because he will eventually move to Real Madrid.

The Egypt atacker is the Premier League’s leading goalscorer after bagging another brace in the comfortable win over Southampton on Saturday.

Salah only arrived at Anfield in the summer but countryman Mido believes he may not be at Anfield for long, according to the Liverpool Echo.

In a series of tweets, Mido congratulated Salah, who has scored 14 goals in 18 appearances for the Reds since his big-money switch from Roma, for his display against Saints.

Liverpool Real Madrid Mohamed Salah

