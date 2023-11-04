Liverpool told to fork out huge £47.7m fee for Chelsea target as Klopp transfer plans go up in smoke

Liverpool and Chelsea have seen their prospects of landing exciting Brazilian prospect Luis Guilherme suffer a monumental blow after the teenage prospect put pen to paper on a huge new deal at Palmeiras.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in his homeland, having already appeared 26 times for his club and representing Brazil Under-20s on five occasions. As a result, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the sides to have taken a close interest in his progress.

However, in recent months Liverpool have been paying a close attention to the Brazilian market as Jurgen Klopp continues to keep tabs on potential targets to bolster his squad. To that end, the Reds boss remains very much keen on a deal for Fluminense midfielder Andre, with reports earlier this week stating he has already agreed personal terms on a move to Anfield.

Andre will be in action on Saturday night as his side take on Argentinian giants River Plate to be crowned 2023 Copa Libatadores champions at the Maracana.

The game may well prove one of Andre’s final outings in a Fluminense shirt with his move to Liverpool slotted to go through early in the January window.

But Andre is not the only Brazilian prospect they are targeting with reports of late claiming scouts for the Merseysiders are also taking a strong interest in Guilherme, amid claims he could be prized away for a fee of around €25m (£21.7m).

However, Liverpool hopes of making it a Brazilian double appear to have suffered a significant blow following confirmation that the teenage has now penned a new deal with Palmeiras.

Guilherme signs new deal to block Liverpool transfer plan

Indeed, Guilherme’s new deal ties the midfielder to the Sao Paulo club until the end of the 2026 season – and significantly, Fabrizio Romano also claim the new arrangement has seen his exit clause raised to a troubling new amount.

Indeed, Liverpool, or any club wishing to prise the teenager away from Palmeiras will now have to fork out a fee of €55m (£47.7m) – which is quite the sum for a player who has only made his breakthrough this year.

That new deal also contains a one-year option for Palmerias to extend the arrangement, meaning it appears unlikely that Guilherme will be making the move to Europe any time soon.

Romano previously confirmed that both Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs to have taken a key eye on his progress.

But it now appears that neither would be willing to fork out such a high amount to sign such a relatively untested talent.

Nonetheless, the pair will continue to monitor Guilherme’s progress with regards a future move.

Chelsea have illustrated a recent history for several high-profile raids on the Brazilian market with the likes of Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington both signing up from Santos.

Klopp, meanwhile, also has a good reputation for developing some of the game’s top youngsters and would reportedly love the chance to work with Guilherme at Anfield.

However, with his immediate transfer plans going up in smoke, it seems the Reds boss will have to wait that bit longer before he gets that opportunity.

