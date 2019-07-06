Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson has told Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to consider signing Dani Alves this summer.

The 34-year-old left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season and is still yet to sign a deal with a new club, though at the moment the strongest links appear to be with Antonio Conte’s Inter.

Alves has had spells in Spain, Italy and France – winning 42 trophies overall in the process – but is yet to try his luck in the Premier League.

Kleberson believes that the three-time Champions League winner would be a perfect signing for Liverpool, despite the fact they already have Trent Alexander-Arnold in that position.

“I wanted to get Dani Alves to join me in the MLS! He’s a phenomenal player with amazing quality,” he is quoted as saying by the Express.

“I feel maybe could fit in well at Liverpool and Klopp would like him as a style of player.

“He’s very technical, fast and has an incredible temperament in the big games. He’s a winner.”

