Liverpool told to pay £70m to sign Saints defender – report

Liverpool have been told by Southampton that they will need to pay £70million if they want to buy Virgil van Dijk this summer.

The Reds were forced to publicly apologise earlier this month after being accused by the Saints of tapping up the former Celtic man.

However, according to the Sunday Express, this has not been enough to put off Jurgen Klopp who has continued interest in the central defender.

Chelsea and Manchester City have also been linked with moves, and while Southampton are “resigned to losing” the 25-year-old, they wish to sell him on their terms.

As a result, the Saints have reportedly slapped a £70million price tag on Van Dijk, a figure they will not budge from.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol slammed Southampton earlier this week for their stance over Van Dijk’s situation.

“Every single team who has ever signed a player has tapped them up, everybody does it,” he told ESPN FC.

“The fact that Southampton have got the cheek to complain, because you know they’ve done it. That’s what happens, everyone knows it happens and to say anything else is just stupid.

“Plus the fact that we need him badly, the price is too high.”

Liverpool completed the £39m signing of former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah from Roma earlier this week, with a move for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also expected.