Liverpool told to pay ‘in excess of £10m’ for Sunderland star as Arsenal, Tottenham prepare moves

Liverpool have been told they may need to act quickly if they are to win the transfer race for top Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil with Arsenal and Tottenham also readying approaches for the star – though all three could yet be scuppered by a European giant.

The 22-year-old grew up as a Sunderland fan and is fulfilling a boyhood fantasy by turning out for Black Cats, whom he has now made 131 appearances for since debuting back in an EFL Trophy game back in November 2018. A total of 26 of those appearances have come this season, with Neil also impressing by scoring four goals and three assists from his role in central midfield.

And it’s that form that has catapulted Neil to the attention of plenty of Premier League giants, with Aston Villa the first to be linked with a move back in the January 2023 transfer window one year ago.

Back then, South Shields born Neil was keen to stay loyal to the Wearsiders as they mounted a promotion oush; a task that ultimately was ended by Luton at the semi-final stage, with Rob Edwards’ side going on to win promotion.

However, Neil has gone from strength to strength this season and we reported that, at the back end of the summer window, Liverpool were pondering a late move for his services.

At the time, Liverpool were in the process of rebuilding their midfield and having already signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, were in the process of trying to recruit a fourth new addition to their engine room.

However, Jurgen Klopp ultimately ended up striking on a deadline day deal for Ryan Gravenberch, meaning their plans for Neil were put on ice.

Liverpool urged to act fast as Arsenal, Tottenham join Dan Neil transfer race

However, the Merseysiders have continued to keep a track of Neil’s progress and they have since seen the player develop into one of English football’s best young midfielders outside the Premier League.

Now it’s reported by Sunderland Nation that Neil is being closed watched by the Reds as they ponder a move for his services this month.

However, it’s claimed they are far from alone in the hunt, with Arsenal and Tottenham also flocking to Sunderland games to watch Neil’s development.

And with all three seemingly considering an official approach, the trio have all been warned they may need to act fast to win the race for his services amid rising interest in the England U20 international.

That’s because Vincent Kompany’s Burnley are also reportedly planning an approach too, having seen an offer also rejected over the summer.

Furthermore, interest comes from Portugal too, with Sporting Lisbon also among Neil’s admirers, and amid claims around a dozen clubs in total have what’s described as a ‘serious interest’.

Pundit has his say on Sunderland’s star’s future

Assessing Neil’s future, former Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds and England midfielder Carlton Palmer reckons Sunderland will not be in a hurry to listen to offers for their young star.

Furthermore, he insists they will demand “in excess of £10m” if any club comes calling for Neil’s services.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer explained: “Sunderland are preparing themselves for a transfer window scramble to retain Dan Neil.

“Reports are suggesting Liverpool, Arsenal, and Spurs are interested, just to name a few Premier League clubs keen to win his signature.

“Liverpool, in fact, made an enquiry in the summer without putting forward an offer.

“Sunderland are in an incredibly strong position with the player. Neil’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2026.

“He’s having another fantastic season. The midfield player is reportedly happy to stay at Sunderland and wishes to help them return to the Premier League.”

Palmer also believes that Neil has the abilities needed to thrive in the Premier League and has explained why a sizeable bid could yet convince them to sell.

“At 22, he’s technically gifted, he’s an English player as well; that satisfies the criteria of supplying home-grown talent for the big clubs,” Palmer added.

“I think Dan could make the step up to the Premier League, but we know Sunderland’s policy of developing young players and buying them at relatively low prices and then selling them on for big profit.

“I think it would take a huge offer for Sunderland to let Neil go in the January transfer window. I think you would be looking at in excess of £10million.”

Whether Neil would want to leave Sunderland mid-season remains to be seen. The club are preparing for their huge FA Cup third-round clash against Newcastle – a tie which is the talk of the North-East – while Michael Beale’s side are currently sixth in the Championship, a point clear of seventh-placed Hull, following a 2-0 home win over Preston on New Year’s Day.

