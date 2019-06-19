Liverpool told to pay whopping £94million to land World Cup winner

Liverpool have been told that they must pay a huge fee if they are to land Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, a report claims.

Barcelona splashed out an initial fee of just over £90million to sign Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, to help cover for the loss of Neymar, and want that same fee back if they are to sell.

Dembele has performed well, but with the impending capture of Antoine Griezmann and the arrival of Frenkie De Jong – Barca’s board want some money recouped.

Neymar has also been linked with a stunning return to the Nou Camp in recent weeks, meaning Dembele could easily find himself even further down the pecking order.

We recently reported that the winger’s intermediaries have told Liverpool that Dembele is available, and that they are one of his preferred destinations.

Now, the Mirror (who cite AS) provide an update on the situation by claiming that Barcelona have named their price if they are to sell this summer.

They state that the 22-year-old would cost around £94million (€105m), but would provide competition for the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!