Liverpool told why they should forget about pilfering Postecoglou from Tottenham in sensational summer swoop

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton admits that he would be “very surprised” if Ange Postecoglou left Tottenham to take over as Liverpool manager in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp shocked the football world when he announced that he would be quitting his role as Reds boss at the end of the current campaign, sparking fevered speculation over who would replace him at Anfield as a result.

Klopp will walk away from almost 10 years at Liverpool having won every trophy possible domestically while also lifting the Champions League back in 2019.

And while replacing the German will be an incredibly tough act to follow, there have been plenty of rumours that Spurs boss Postecoglou is in the running.

Indeed, the Australian is one the favourites alongside Bayer Leverkusen chief Xabi Alonso, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim.

And while Hutton admits that the Anfield hotseat will be tough to turn down, he doesn’t believe that Postecoglou would be the type of manager to jump ship this early in his tenure in north London.

“I’d be very surprised if that was to happen,” the Scot told Tottenham News.

“But I understand why he’s been mentioned because he’s come down and he’s hit the ground running, he’s turned that team around instantly with the brand of football that he plays. He ticks a lot of the boxes.

“For him to leave Tottenham so soon when he’s in the building process of doing something on his own there, why would he jump ship?

“I can’t see it happening, I don’t think he’s that type.”

Postecoglou turning Tottenham around

Postecoglou certainly appears to be building something at Tottenham after an impressive start to life with the club after his summer switch from Celtic.

The likeable Aussie has completely transformed the style of play that was so laboured under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte and turned Tottenham into one of the best teams to watch in the Premier League.

However, as he has said very often, the team remains a ‘work in progress’ and Postecoglou expects bigger things of his players the more time he gets to work with them.

Tottenham are currently battling for a top-four spot, despite missing several key players through injuries, suspension and international duty over the first 23 games of the campaign.

To that end, it appears that the sky is the limit for the club going forward – unless Liverpool fail in their efforts to land Alonso and De Zerbi and come calling to N17 instead and really test his loyalty.

The Reds are back in action on Sunday when they head to Arsenal in the Premier League while Tottenham, fresh from their 2-2 draw on Merseyside against Everton, host Brighton next weekend.

