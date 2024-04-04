Liverpool, Tottenham on alert as Nott’m Forest tipped to sell two quality stars amid £100m rumours

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could benefit, as Nottingham Forest have been backed to sell two of their best players this summer to ease financial concerns.

Last month, Nott’m Forest were handed a four-point deduction after breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. They are currently waiting to see whether their appeal against the points deduction will be successful.

While Forest admitted to losing more money than Everton – £34.5million over the threshold in total – their punishment was less severe due to them admitting their losses early and cooperating fully with the resultant investigation.

However, there are serious concerns Forest will have to sell more top players ahead of next season to prevent any further sanctions.

Ex-Everton and Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness believes two big names will depart the City Ground in the summer so the club can balance the books.

“I think Forest have got issues,” he said during an appearance on The Inside Track podcast.

“The amortisation bill for Forest going forward is going to be the recurring problem for them every season.

“They bought so many players and so many of those instalments are pushed down the road.

Forest may sell Liverpool, Tottenham targets

“It’ll be there for a long time and that’s going to give them a real hard job to actually try and get into numbers that are going to be compliant.

“The Brennan Johnson transfer for around £47.5m will certainly help them but they may have to look at another sale or two.”

Forest’s Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham are monitoring Forest’s situation in case they can capitalise.

Liverpool are at the front of the queue to sign Murillo, the Brazilian centre-back who joined Forest from Corinthians last summer.

Murillo’s top performances in the Premier League have also sparked interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Forest spent just over £10m when capturing the 21-year-old, but they could make a significant profit on him.

Liverpool will have to match Murillo’s £50m price tag before completing any deal.

Murillo is not the only classy Forest star who might be on the move later this year. Morgan Gibbs-White has established himself as arguably Forest’s best player since moving to the East Midlands club in August 2022, which means he will garner significant interest.

Arsenal and West Ham United both like the look of the attacking midfielder, though it is Tottenham who are most likely to submit a summer bid.

Forest should be able to make a profit when selling Gibbs-White, too. They paid an initial £25m for him, rising to a potential £42.5m, and have now set their asking price at £50m.

Selling Murillo and Gibbs-White for a combined £100m would certainly help any financial worries at Forest.

