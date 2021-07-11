Price reveal hints at softened stance in timely Liverpool, Tottenham boost

Liverpool and Tottenham have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of a Euro 2020 hotshot garnering widespread interest after his price reveal hinted at his club’s stance softening over a potential exit.

Euro 2020 has thrilled like very few tournaments before it and has catapulted a fresh set of faces into the public eye. The tragic incident involving Christian Eriksen in Denmark’s group game with Finland will never be forgotten. Thankfully, the midfielder is on the road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest. But in his absence, rising winger Mikkel Damsgaard has risen to the fore.

The 21-year-old starred as Denmark advanced to the semi-final stages before bowing out to England in extra time.

The Sampdoria star gave his side a surprise lead in the first-half with a superb free-kick. But England’s greater firepower ultimately proved too strong to contain.

Nevertheless, Damsgaard’s stock has risen immeasurably, and a plethora of clubs around Europe have taken note.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton and Leeds have all been credited with interest in recent days. On the European front, Barcelona and Juventus are also in the mix.

Prising Damsgaard away from Sampdoria had until recently seemed a difficult task after they rejected a cash-plus-player deal from AC Milan.

Sampdoria are understood to want to retain his services for one more year before considering a sale. Though the latest report has hinted they could yet be swayed this summer.

The Sun (citing Italian outlet (La Gazetta dello Sport) report that Sampdoria have set Damsgaard’s price at £34m.

Doing so would seemingly indicate they realise keeping hold of their star man may be more difficult than first thought. Furthermore, the figure is not one that would deter potential suitors with a serous interest.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham’s interest in the Dane is once again confirmed in the article, and a deal would appear to be there for the making if either wish to make a move.

Liverpool knocked back in Wijnaldum replacement bid

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly been rebuffed after a €34million bid for Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez was knocked back.

The Reds have been consistently linked with the 26-year-old over the last couple of months, with Saul regarded as the perfect replacement for PSG new boy Gini Wijnaldum. However, it looks like Atletico are sticking to their guns over how much they value the player.

Mundo Deportivo states that Diego Simeone’s men have turned down that offer as they value the player at nearer to €40m. But that figure is unlikely to cause Liverpool too many issues, given the quality of the player involved.

Klopp is actively looked to change Liverpool’s style of play to more possession-based. He has realised their all-action style of the past few seasons is difficult to keep up throughout a long campaign.

To that end, he wants more players like Thiago and potentially Saul in the side to try and control games. However, if he wants the latter, it would appear that the Reds will have to up their initial bid.

