Liverpool, Tottenham circling over electric attacker who’ll ditch Brighton; staggeringly low fee to be accepted

A livewire forward will turn his back on Brighton at season’s end, and Liverpool and Tottenham are both in contention for a transfer at a surprising price point, per multiple reports.

The Seagulls pulled off a fantastic coup when successfully luring Ansu Fati to the English south coast over the summer. The 21-year-old has racked up 10 caps for Spain, though found his club career had begun to stall at Barcelona.

Brighton swooped in and agreed a season-long loan that does not contain an option to buy.

Fati has rediscovered his groove in England, notching four goals and providing one assist thus far. Given he’s only been afforded 644 minutes of action by Roberto De Zerbi, that equates to a goal contribution once every 128.8 minutes.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Fati is on the cusp of becoming a regular starter at Brighton. However, the player himself reportedly has zero intention of sticking with the club beyond the current campaign.

Sport state Fati’s ‘absolute priority’ is to return to Barcelona and prove his worth in Spain. But whether Barcelona will reintegrate the forward into their ranks is another matter entirely.

Barcelona open to sale for just €30m

Indeed, it’s revealed Barcelona had originally hoped to sell Fati outright over the summer. The loan route was ultimately sanctioned only when a permanent buyer for a suitable price couldn’t be found.

Even despite Fati’s resurgence while loaned to Brighton, Sport state Barcelona are still open to cashing in on the right-footer.

In Sport’s words, ‘both [Fati], his entourage and Barca are clear that there will be offers at the end of the season and the club would not mind a sale of more than 30 million euros.’

€30m equates to just £26.3m and is a staggeringly low fee for a player with Fati’s undoubted potential. What’s more, if his displays for Brighton this season are anything to go by, he’s now beginning to realise that sky high potential.

Fati wants one more season at Barcelona to prove the doubters in Catalonia wrong. However, he may be denied that chance and a return to England could quickly take shape.

Liverpool, Tottenham circling

Piggybacking on Sport’s piece, The Daily Express reveal Liverpool and Tottenham are ‘keen to recruit’ the Spaniard. Both clubs have been impressed by Fati’s loan spell with Brighton thus far.

Fati can operate in a variety of roles in the forward line and has primarily been used in central areas behind the lone striker by De Zerbi.

But his pace and trickery makes him a more than capable winger and it’s the wide roles that would surely await if signed by Liverpool or Spurs. Liverpool in particular do not operate with a classic No 10.

In the event Fati does leave Brighton for good next summer, his direct replacement could be a winger who recently humbled Man Utd…

DON’T MISS: Brighton confident of signing forward who embarrassed Man Utd; £30m plus add-ons to seal deal