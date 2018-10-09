Liverpool, Tottenham enter race for £30m Serie A goal machine

Liverpool and Tottenham have reportedly joined the race to sign prolific Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window.

The Poland star has made a stunning start to life in Serie A, scoring 13 goals in just eight appearances in all competitions, leading to some of Europe’s biggest clubs showing an interest.

We reported on Monday that Chelsea were seemingly ahead of Barcelona in the running to land the attacker, but now Liverpool, Spurs and also Manchester City are said to have stepped up their interest in the player.

Piatek moved to Genoa from Cracovia for just £3.5m over the summer, after bagging 21 goals in 36 outings in Poland’s top flight last term, and has already proved to be a big hit in Italy.

However, despite all the interest, the 23-year-old is keeping his feet firmly on the ground – as reported by talkSPORT, via Diario Sport: “I have heard that Barcelona want to sign me, but I do not believe it.

“I did very well last season and felt I needed to move on and I have only been here for two months helping my team, but who knows what the situation will be next year.”

Both Liverpool and Spurs are actively looking to bring in another central striker in the new year as they both challenge for top honours, with the latter having failed to make a single summer signing.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.