Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘good chance’ of Liverpool Tottenham £72m transfer ‘happening’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the chances of Liverpool selling Cody Gakpo to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, as another journalist lays the conditions for a deal to happen between Andoni Iraola’s side and Roberto De Zerbi’s team.

On August 2, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Tottenham were in talks with Gakpo’s camp.

Sources has told us that Gakpo is open to leaving Liverpool for Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are willing to sell Gakpo for £72million.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on Gakpo’s situation.

According to the Italian journalist, while Liverpool are not actively trying to sell Gakpo, the Merseyside club will do a deal with Tottenham if they get a good proposal.

Romano said on The Market Madness: “For Gakpo, I think it really depends on the financial package because Liverpool never wanted to sell Gakpo.

“It’s never been a priority this summer, so they are very happy with Gakpo, also, Andoni Iraola, the board.

“So, if a big proposal financially arrives and if the player is keen on the move, Liverpool could consider this possibility; otherwise, they are not desperate to sell Gakpo, so that’s why the situation is at the moment, I would say 50-50, but Tottenham are trying.

“Tottenham are there, Tottenham are talking with the agents, so I think there is still a chance, a good chance to see this happening.”

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TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, though, has reported that Liverpool will not sell Gakpo to Tottenham now, as Andoni Iraola’s side need to add wingers to their squad first.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “Liverpool’s preference is to keep (hold of Gakpo), that won’t change unless they add one if not two attack-minded players.

“Then possibly towards the middle or the end of the window, maybe not today, tomorrow, but by the time we get into mid-August and beyond, if Liverpool get what they need in the market, Cody Gakpo’s position could change a little bit.

“But, for now, it’s been described to me by sources as a ‘fool’s errand’ to negotiate with Liverpool for Gakpo now because they’re going to reject everything until such a point where they know one if not two players are going to come in.

“With Bradley Barcola being the top target and interest also in Ibrahim Mbaye amongst other players as well.

“And my sense is two would need to come in for Liverpool to change their stance, but Tottenham are serious about Cody Gakpo and that would in addition, according to my information, to Savinho, who Spurs are also working on.

“But before that one unlocks, it’s less about the finances and it’s more about Man City lining up a replacement.”

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