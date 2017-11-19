Liverpool, Tottenham in £20m battle to land Wales sensation

Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly in a £20million battle for Sheffield United winger David Brooks.

A host of Premier League sides are watching the 20-year-old, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino are said to be leading the chase for the Wales star.

Brooks, who was on Manchester City’s books as a youngster, was named Man of the Match on his first senior start for his country against Panama in Cardiff last Tuesday, with several scouts said to be in attendance.

The Blades now face a battle to keep their brightest young talent, who has only made 14 league appearances for the club, with January bids set to be forthcoming.