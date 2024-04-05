Liverpool and Tottenham join race to sign ‘outstanding’ Leeds Utd star with Chelsea still keeping tabs

Liverpool and Tottenham are the latest clubs to join the race to sign Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville, according to the latest reports.

The Dutch winger has been enjoying the season of his life with Leeds as he’s produced 17 goals and eight assists in 37 Championship matches this season.

He’s deservedly been nominated for the Championship Player of the Season award and following his impressive campaign, several Premier League sides are starting to take notice.

In March, TEAMtalk sources revealed that Chelsea are keen on a move for the Leeds winger and Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on him in recent weeks.

According to HITC, Liverpool and Tottenham are now among the clubs interested in the 22-year-old. It’s no secret that both of them are after a new wide man in the upcoming window and Summerville could be a natural fit for either side.

Along with the previously stated clubs, the same report also states that West Ham, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and FC Porto have been eyeing the Leeds star of late.

DON’T MISS – One player from each of the Championship’s 10 best clubs destined for Premier League transfers

Sky is the limit for Summerville

Given his performances in the Championship this season, it’s no wonder that Summerville has been drumming up interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

He’s currently averaging a goal contribution every 120 minutes and he’s rightfully receiving plenty of plaudits for his performances of late.

Leeds currently sit second in the Championship with six games to play and have a great chance of being promoted to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke’s side will be hopeful that they can keep hold of Summerville if they are promoted, although given how many top sides are interested, the winger certainly won’t be short of potential suitors.

His current deal with Leeds runs until the summer of 2026 and it’s been claimed that the club could demand as much as £40m for the Dutch winger.

Farke certainly won’t want to lose the 22-year-old in the summer as he recently claimed ‘the sky is the limit’ for the in-demand winger.

“His performances and end product, but also his willingness to work for the team, have been outstanding,” Farke told Sky Sports in February.

“To deliver in this league you have to be on it more or less each and every day on the training pitch, and that is what he’s doing.

“It is no coincidence that he has provided so many decisive goals and assists. We don’t have to speak about his potential, because for Cry the sky is the limit. But to show consistency, that is quite crucial.”

READ MORE – The Champions League chasing side Leeds United could have had if Marcelo Bielsa landed his top targets