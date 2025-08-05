Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who is on Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur's radar

Fabrizio Romano has clarified both Rodrygo and Real Madrid’s stances on parting ways this summer, with Liverpool and Tottenham among those circling.

Rodrygo was named on the bench for five consecutive matches during Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign. New boss Xabi Alonso favours Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr as his two primary attackers.

Rodrygo’s diminishing game-time has alerted a number of heavyweight suitors, with Liverpool and Tottenham taking a close look.

Both clubs are seeking an explosive new winger after the Reds sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich and Spurs agreed the sale of Son Heung-min to LAFC.

The Premier League pair were encouraged by Real Madrid opening the doors to Rodrygo’s sale, though at a hefty cost. Prior reports claimed at least €90m and more likely upwards of €100m would be required to seal a deal.

Rodrygo always intended to make a decision on his future in the weeks after the CWC ended and according to AS, he’s decided to stay at the Bernabeu.

Trusted reporter Romano has now weighed in with an update of his own. The transfer guru echoed AS’s claims about Rodrygo intending to stay, though did state Real Madrid would cash in if the player asks to leave and a suitable bid is tabled.

“Real Madrid are keeping their doors open,” began Romano on his YouTube channel. “If he wants to go, free to go, bring us a big proposal, €100m, more than this, and he’ll be free to go.

“But at the moment Rodrygo didn’t bring any bid because internally Rodrygo still wants to stay at Real Madrid and to compete as a Real Madrid player. Rodrygo loves Real Madrid.

“His desire is to be an important player at Real Madrid. So before saying ‘okay, I’m leaving’, it will take a very top club with a very top proposal to convince Rodrygo. At the moment we are not at that stage.”

Romano went on to state that as of now, Real Madrid have not received a bid for the Brazilian and Rodrygo has not received a contract offer from any of the interested sides either.

