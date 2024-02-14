Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle to battle for classy Serie A winger after bombshell contract twist

Juventus are reportedly ‘unsure’ about the future of Federico Chiesa, amid the winger’s links with Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old’s contract with the Italian giants is set to expire in 2025 and there have been ‘talks held’ over an extension in recent weeks.

However, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the negotiations are ‘far from simple’ at the moment and as a result, there is ‘uncertainty’ over whether Chiesa will remain at Juventus.

The Italy international currently earns €5m (approx. £4.3m) at the Turin-based club, who are ‘concerned’ with his recent performances.

Chiesa is undoubtedly a top player on his day but has struggled with consistency and injuries over the past few years.

That hasn’t put off clubs from the Premier League, however, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle all interested in signing him.

Fellow Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz has also been in fantastic form this season, which could convince the Serie A club to cash in on Chiesa in the summer.

Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on Chiesa for some time and with Mohamed Salah potentially leaving at the end of the season, signing a new winger will be one of their summer priorities.

The Reds have a number of high-profile names on their shortlist, including Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a big fan of Chiesa, though, and even though the manager is set to leave Anfield, Liverpool could still make a move for him.

Tottenham, on the other hand, tried to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in January, before their deal was hijacked by Brentford.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to strengthen in the winger position and given Spurs’ past links with Chiesa, they could reignite their interest in the summer.

As for Newcastle, they are keen to compete at the top of the Premier League next season and Chiesa has plenty of experience at the highest level.

He has won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italia during his time at Juventus and was also part of the Italy squad that won the Euros in 2020.

Chiesa Juventus from Fiorentina on an initial loan in 2020, before the move was made permanent in 2020.

He has made 114 appearances in total for the club, netting 28 goals and making 22 assists in the process.

It will be interesting to see if a Premier League club do take a punt on him once the transfer window re-opens.

