Liverpool, Tottenham in three-club tussle for blockbuster Aston Villa raid

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are all spying a big raid on Aston Villa for Jacob Ramsey, according to a trusted source.

In recent years, Ramsey has emerged as one of the most highly rated young midfielders in England. The central attacking midfielder, who can also play as a left winger, was part of the England U21 side which won the European Championship last year.

Ramsey thrived under Unai Emery last season, finishing the campaign with six goals and eight assists in 38 matches after being given more licence to get forward.

Ramsey has had an injury-hit season in 2023-24, limiting him to 21 appearances and just one goal and two assists.

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old remains a highly sought-after player as his direct and incisive running can cause oppositions teams all sorts of problems.

According to respected reporters Matt Law and John Percy, Villa will have to sell at least one valuable star this summer.

Emery wants to bolster his squad ahead of their huge Champions League return, though players must be sold beforehand so the club can comply with profit and sustainability rules.

The report mainly focuses on centre-back Diego Carlos, who will be allowed to leave this summer despite only arriving at Villa Park in the summer of 2022.

Liverpool transfers: Top Aston Villa star becomes target

But Law and Percy also provide a crucial update on the future of Aston Villa academy graduate Ramsey. They state that the exciting youngster is someone Villa will have to field offers for if they are unable to sell other players such as Carlos.

Villa ideally do not want to lose Ramsey, but they know that he is someone who would garner plenty of interest if put on the market.

Ramsey is loving life at Villa and wants to remain part of Emery’s squad, but the decision ultimately may not come down to him.

Should the playmaker be made available for transfer, then he will have his pick of several top Premier League clubs. Liverpool like Ramsey a lot and would love to add him to their midfield ranks.

Tottenham and Newcastle have also been impressed by Ramsey’s impact in the Premier League and would consider making offers.

Although, there would need to be several rounds of negotiations before any of Ramsey’s potential suitors could strike a deal with Villa.

While the reporters do not mention how much Villa would want for the starlet, it would likely be a major fee that would cause Liverpool, Spurs and Newcastle issues.

Previous reports have valued Ramsey at £40m, though it would not be a surprise if Villa held out for more than £50m.

No matter what happens with Ramsey, Emery is keen for Villa to strengthen his midfield ranks in the summer. The West Midlands outfit have begun talks with Luton Town over a surprise move for Ross Barkley and have also expressed their interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

