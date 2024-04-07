Liverpool, Tottenham pursuit of dynamite £90m Championship pair prompts forceful Leeds Utd response

Liverpool and Tottenham are in the mix for Leeds' Archie Gray

Leeds United are aware that major clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are interested in Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville and are hoping to end the links by initiating new contracts with the pair, as per reports.

Gray is just 18 years old but is already a crucial player for Leeds, having featured in 39 of their 41 Championship matches so far this season. Gray has shown his versatility by starring as either a right-back or central midfielder, form which has seen him become an England U21 international, too.

Summerville, meanwhile, has been arguably Leeds’ best player this campaign. The winger has racked up 17 goals and eight assists in 37 league games, helping Daniel Farke’s side compete with Leicester City and Ipswich Town for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

However, it is not guaranteed that Gray and Summerville will continue shining for Leeds next term.

Gray has picked up interest from Liverpool, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Summerville is hot property too, having emerged as a target for Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham United.

As many as eight clubs could begin talks for Summerville this summer, it has been claimed.

But Leeds have no intention of letting the star duo leave this summer. On Saturday, it was revealed that Leeds will offer Gray a 700 per cent pay rise to keep him at Elland Road.

During an appearance on The Inside Track podcast, reporter Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Leeds chiefs firmly intend to offer both Gray and Summerville fresh terms.

Leeds want to keep ‘instrumental’ pair

Both players are ‘instrumental’ to Leeds’ success and are therefore in line to be ‘rewarded’ with bumper new contracts.

Although, the wages they will be offered depends on how Leeds finish the season. The Whites are drawing up a Premier League budget and a Championship budget, which will be affected by them potentially returning to the top flight.

Should Leeds’ contract talks fail and they are forced into selling Gray and Summerville, then they will make a huge profit.

Gray came through the club’s academy but is now valued at a whopping £50million thanks to his sky-high potential.

Summerville cost the West Yorkshire side just €1.5m in September 2020 and is now valued at £40m.

