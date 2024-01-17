Liverpool, Tottenham ‘put feelers out’ to sign Bundesliga standout with bargain €15m release clause

Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly ready to go head-to-head in the race to sign a highly-rated Bundesliga centre-back who has a bargain release clause that will be activated this summer.

The two Premier League clubs could both be in the market for new defensive recruits at the end of the season and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura may well end up in the Premier League as a result.

Veteran Anfield star Joel Matip, 32, will be out of contract this summer but is not expected to play again this season anyway as he recovers from an ACL injury.

And despite the emergence of Jarrell Quansah this season, Jurgen Klopp is still expected to add another centre-back to his defensive rotation.

As for Tottenham, they landed Romania international Radu Dragusin last week after suffering during the absence of both starters Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven through a combination of injury and suspension.

However, Ange Postecoglou would still like to get one more central defender on board, with Spurs also linked with Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori.

And, according to Sky Deutschland, both clubs interested in striking a deal for Monchengladbach star Itakura.

The report states that a move to England for the Japan international ‘is possible’ and that Liverpool and Tottenham have ‘put out feelers’ for a player who was signed by Monchengladbach from Manchester City for just €5million back in 2022.

Itakura has bargain summer exit clause

Sky Deutschland reports that the 26-year-old centre-back can be signed next summer for €15m, due to a release clause in his contract with the Bundesliga outfit. However, that clause is not expected to be active in January.

Tottenham’s interest in the player seems to be a specific wish from Postecoglou, with the outlet claiming that the Australian wanted the player signed during his trophy-laden stint at Celtic.

Postecoglou was at Celtic Park for two years and after his failure to land Itakura then, he has a much better chance of getting him at Tottenham, especially if they quality for the Champions League this season.

Itakura spent three years at City without ever playing a game for Pep Guardiola’s men, but it’s thought that he would relish a chance to show the Spaniard that he can play at the top level of English football for a big club.

Itakura is currently away at the Asia Cup with Japan, where he is expected to play a major role in their bid for glory.

As for Liverpool, they are back in action on Sunday when they head to Bournemouth in the Premier League, while Tottenham host Manchester City in the FA Cup on January 26 after their mini winter break.

