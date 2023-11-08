Liverpool, Tottenham put in shade as legendary coach tells Kalvin Phillips who to join to ‘recapture Leeds Utd form’

Kalvin Phillips has been told to snub advances the Premier League suitors Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool with a former England boss explaining why he can recapture his Leeds United form with a surprise move from Manchester City in January.

The England midfielder, 28 next month, has endured a serious lack of game-time at the Etihad since a £42m move from Leeds. Phillips has found his game-time badly limited by Pep Guardiola with the Manchester City boss admitting he has not used the player as much as he deserves since the move in summer 2022.

And while Phillips did step off the bench to play a part in Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys at the Etihad, the midfielder has been limited to just 370 minutes of Premier League football since the switch, with only four starts in all competitions to his name.

Clearly the situation cannot continue, especially with the 2024 European Championships looming on the horizon. To that end, Phillips has as good as admitted he needs to leave the Etihad to expose himself to more regular first-team football.

“I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months,” he commented, before adding: “He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.”

Despite a lack of minutes, Phillips is not short of admirers with Liverpool, Tottenham, Bayern and Newcastle among those tracking him.

And with City not standing in his way, we revealed Newcastle had already opened talks with City over a January deal.

Fabio Capello wants Kalvin Phillips to sign for Juventus

Indeed, reports in Italy claim Newcastle’s offer for Phillips – likely to be for an initial loan with a view to a permanent deal – remains the only one on the table.

However, that’s not so say Liverpool and Tottenham, both of whom have been strongly linked in recent weeks, will not make their moves before the January window officially opens for business in just 54 days.

There is, however, a new name on the scene and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Italian giants Juventus will strongly contest for Phillips in the January window.

Now the potential move is being talked up by former England coach Fabio Capello, who believes a move to City would be just the tonic for Phillips to help him get over his City struggles and to help him recapture the form he showed while at Leeds.

Endorsing the potential move, Capello told Gazzetta dello Sport: “Phillips in the English national team and in his time at Leeds always seemed to me to be a complete midfielder.”

The paper, however, backs up our story that Juventus are indeed keen on a move but explains they would likely only try and sign Phillips on a loan deal if the option presented itself.

Yorkshire Pirlo could get chance to emulate the real Pirlo

As far as City are concerned, they would seemingly prefer a guaranteed sale, with the player reportedly free to join the highest bidder.

Clearly the player needs the move to rekindle the fire in his career and after a seriously deflating spell at the Etihad. Yes, he will leave as a part of the squad that won the Treble – something he would have only dreamed about early in his career.

And a move to Juventus would certainly be intriguing for a man once famously branded the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ by his adoring Leeds public. Now he could get the chance to emulate the real Pirlo, who famously played for the Bianconeri between 2011 – 2015.

Juventus have lost Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli to long suspensions, so are in the market for midfield reinforcements.

Reports in Italy also state that Juve officals met with representatives of Phillips during a trip to the UK on Monday, though that suggestion has since been played down by Fabrizio Romano.

