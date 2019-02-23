Adrien Rabiot is reported to have replaced his own mother as his agent in order to secure a huge summer transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain.

The France midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has seemingly been frozen out of the first-team squad by PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

Rabiot has not played for the club since December 11, when he came on as a late second-half substitute in a routine Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have been strongly linked to Rabiot, while it was claimed Tottenham had a £20million deal in place to bring him to the club in January, before the passing of the midfielder’s father put the transfer on ice.

Barcelona admitted in December that they had been in contact over a potential move.

And it was that failure to secure a move to Barcelona in January that has led Rabiot – according to Sport – to now replace his mother as his agent.

They claim Rabiot’s mother failed to close out the deal on the table from Barcelona, and while the LaLiga giants could yet re-open talks, they have since signed Frenkie De Jong from Ajax and are likely to prioritise other positions now as a result.

And after watching Aaron Ramsey sign an enormous £400,000 a week deal to join Juventus as a free agent recently, Rabiot is said to have replaced his mother as his agent to best secure his own mouthwatering transfer deal this summer.

Liverpool and Tottenham are both understood to remain keen to sign the France midfielder with the lack of a transfer fee making the 23-year-old an extremely attractive propositon – even despite the enormous wages he is likely to command.

