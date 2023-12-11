Liverpool, Tottenham transfer hopes fade as Bournemouth go all out in record Lloyd Kelly offer

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is attracting interest from clubs at home and abroad.

Bournemouth have offered defender Lloyd Kelly a club-record deal in a bid to persuade him to sign a new contract, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Kelly is entering the final six months of his contract at Bournemouth and a number of clubs at home and abroad are keen on signing the centre-back either in January or next summer on a free transfer.

Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus are keen to snap up Kelly on a pre-contract deal, while the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle are also weighing up moves for the 25-year-old.

Liverpool’s desire to sign Kelly has intensified following a season-ending injury to Joel Matip.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are desperate to add another defensive option to their ranks having been forced to play full-backs Emerson Royal and Ben Davies in the heart of defence in recent weeks.

But Bournemouth are determined not to sell Kelly in January as they feel he is vital to their chances of staying up in the Premier League this season.

The Cherries are prepared to make Kelly their highest-paid player by offering him a bumper new long-term deal to pledge his future to the south coast club.

Kelly, who has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth so far this season, is in no rush to make a decision on his future and is weighing up all his options.

Bournemouth determined to retain Lloyd Kelly

Kelly, capable of playing at centre-back and left-back, arrived at the Vitality Stadium in the summer of 2019 after making 43 appearances for local club Bristol City.

The 25-year-old played an integral role in Bournemouth’s promotion from the Championship in 2022, making 23 Premier League starts last season as the club eventually eased to safety under Gary O’Neil.

Kelly was installed as club captain by O’Neil’s predecessor Scott Parker following the departure of previous skipper Steve Cook in January 2022, but saw the armband passed to experienced goalkeeper Neto in February.

New manager Andoni Iraola opted to retain Neto as Bournemouth’s skipper following his arrival from LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano last summer.

Having waited until October 28 to register their first Premier League victory of the current campaign, Bournemouth currently sit 14th in the table – 10 points above the relegation zone – and are unbeaten in their last five games, including Saturday’s stunning 3-0 victory at Manchester United.

Kelly has not appeared since being replaced at half-time in the win at Sheffield United last month, after which Iraola confirmed the defender would be out for “some weeks” due to a muscle injury.

Bournemouth are due to host 18th-placed Luton Town in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, when another victory would further ease the club’s relegation fears.

