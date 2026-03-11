Liverpool are not interested in Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports, while the Netherlands international has opened up how Spurs’ struggles has impacted his mental health.

The Reds have struggled in the Premier League this season with Arne Slot’s side currently sixth in the Premier League and in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

A summer of upheaval has seen Liverpool fail to replicate the form which saw them win the Premier League last season with senior centre-backs Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk coming in for criticism at times.

Several players have come under the microscope this season but the centre-back department have been under particular pressure with a lack of back-up.

A deal to sign Marc Guehi, who is now at Manchester City, fell through in the summer after Crystal Palace pulled the plug during his Liverpool medical, while summer signing Giovanni Leoni suffered a season-ending injury in September.

Liverpool have made that an area of priority to strengthen in the summer with the signing of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet already lined up, while the Reds are believed to be eyeing at least one more in that position.

Tottenham defender Van de Ven has been heavily linked with a potential move to Liverpool and reports on Tuesday claimed that a deal is ‘more likely’ than the Reds signing Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni.

However, journalist Dominic King has now revealed that Liverpool are not interested in signing the Tottenham centre-back this summer despite Van de Ven being keen on a move.

King said on talkSPORT: “From what I’ve heard, I don’t believe they’re in for him. I would never say anything definitively about a football transfer because things can change.

“I would believe that he would want to come to Liverpool. That’s from what I’ve heard, but I’m not sure that the feeling is totally mutual at this moment in time.”

Without confirming Liverpool will attempt to sign Van de Ven in the summer, TEAMtalk revealed on February 24 that the Reds and Manchester United are closely monitoring Van de Ven’s situation at Tottenham.

It is understood that Liverpool have a longstanding admiration for Van de Ven, having tracked him closely during his time in Germany before he moved to Tottenham.

That came after TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey revealed that Tottenham are not close to agreeing a new deal for the Netherlands international.

Those talks have been shelved until the summer as Spurs look to concentrate on avoiding relegation but sources close to Van de Ven suggest he is weighing up his options ahead of the next transfer market.

Tottenham lost 5-2 to Atletico Madrid in a disastrous first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with interim boss Igor Tudor now likely to be sacked after losing all four of his matches in charge.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Van de Ven: ‘It’s a truly terrible time’

Reacting to their defeat to the La Liga side, Van de Ven revealed his sympathy for Antonin Kinsky – who was subsituted after two early mistakes as Spurs went 3-0 behind – and insists it’s a “truly terrible time” at Tottenham.

Van de Ven told reporters: “It was terrible, to be honest; a doomsday scenario. Everything that could go wrong in the first twenty minutes went wrong.

“Everyone slips, including me. Those are moments you simply can’t do anything about. I can hardly stand here and start blaming the pitch.

“It’s terrible for Kinsky too. He’s making his debut. You wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

He added: “I could, of course, give the standard speech that we all have to stick together and work hard, but we’re just being dealt a blow after a blow. It’s just really difficult.

“We have an important match this weekend against Liverpool that I can’t play because I’m suspended, of course. But it’s a truly terrible time.”

On the “tough” impact on his mental health and how he’s now “completely done” with looking at his phone, Van de Ven continued: “It’s tough, I can tell you. Really tough. I have to keep going; this is life. I’m not on my phone anymore; I’m completely done with it. Only family and stuff.”

More Liverpool and Tottenham news:

Reports in Spain are suggesting that Alexis Mac Allister has told Liverpool that he would like to leave the club in the summer with Real Madrid and Manchester United interested.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano poured cold water, for now, on speculation linking Liverpool’s fierce rivals Man Utd with the Argentina international.

Liverpool could soon have a new manager with Romano revealing that there are “very positive feelings” between the Reds and the potential candidate to succeed Slot, who is under pressure.

Romano added that the Reds board “will have an internal review involving players, managers and people at the club” in the summer to determine whether Slot stays on as manager.

Elsewhere, Tottenham head coach Tudor offered an alarming response when asked if he could be sacked at Spurs and explained his choice to substitute Kinsky.