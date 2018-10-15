Liverpool, Tottenham, West Ham leading chase for pacy winger

A number of English clubs are looking at Jamaican attacker Al­ex Marshall, who has been labell­ed the new Raheem St­erling.

The 20-year-old, who is very similar in style of play to the Manchester City and England winger, has already made a handful of appear­ances for Jamaica – so there is no chance of the Reggae Boyz losing him, like they did wi­th Kingston-born Sterling.

Marshall currently plays for Cavalier in Jamaica’s top flight, and boasts a decent record with eight league goals coming in 33 appearances since the start of last season.

That has prompted a string of Euro­pean clubs to take a look at the youngster – with strong interest from England in particular.

We can reveal that Liverpool, Tottenham, Leicester, West Ham and Aston Villa are amongst the clubs who have watched him in recent months with a view to making a potential move.

