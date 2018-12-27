Liverpool, Tottenham will have to wait for £31m left winger target

Liverpool target Thorgan Hazard will not be allowed to leave Borussia Monchengladbach until the end of the season, claims a report in Germany.

The Sun cite Calciomercato, who have reported that Liverpool are planning a £31million swoop for Eden Hazard’s brother Thorgan in January.

The 25-year-old, who is under contract until 2020, has scored nine goals for Borussia Monchengladbach this season and the Italian source claim Roma and Atletico Madrid are keen on Hazard junior.

However, Bild, who also claim Tottenham are interested in the player, report that Monchengladbach will not sanction the sale of the player until next summer.

The left winger is entering the final 18 months of his contract with the Bundesliga side, but he has found the form of his career with 12 goals and seven assists in 19 games this season.

Despite all the interest, and Bayern Munich are also believed to be keen, the German club want to keep him until the end of the season.