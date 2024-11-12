Daniel Svensson has impressed Liverpool, and is also on the radar of Manchester United and Arsenal

Liverpool have been left seriously impressed by Sweden left-back Daniel Svensson, with Manchester United and Arsenal also among the clubs interested in the defender, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The transfer window is drawing closer and it’s that time of year where some unknown names come to the forefront and are plunged into the news.

One of those is a player currently playing in the the Danish Superliga and has been scouted by the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Daniel Svensson is seen as one of the most exciting players in the division and aged just 22 years old can still get better as the seasons progress. He has been superb this season for his side FC Nordsjaelland while being watched by numerous top sides.

Sources have been clear that he is fully focused on doing the best for his current side but admitted there is interest from clubs in England, France, Spain and Germany.

There have been scouts watching him from the big six in England and some conversations over the potential for a deal.

His performances have been so good that he was given his first senior cap for Sweden and brought onto the international stage of late.

This was a major reason top clubs were more interested according to sources who expect him to leave by the summer of 2025.

Nordsjaelland have been aware of his talent since signing him from Brommapojkarna in the summer of 2020. There was interest from the Netherlands but Nordsjaelland tied Svensson down to a new deal in March of this year that runs until the summer of 2027.

It is currently not confirmed if there is any release clause in his deal but his value is minimal compared to similar players in bigger leagues. It won’t break the bank to move him in the coming months but his employers will not allow him to go for less than they see fit.

There are some who believe a move to the likes of Brentford or Brighton may be more likely before taking the step to a top side, however, sources state that recruiters and scouts from Liverpool have been seriously impressed by what they have seen so far.

Liverpool round-up: Another Swedish star on radar

TEAMtalk is also aware that Liverpool are eager to sign Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, who also plays for the Swedish national team, though Arsenal are among their rivals for him, too.

Meanwhile, it’s believed the Reds are not close to Mohamed Salah agreeing a new deal at the club, despite the fact his family being settled in England could lead to him remaining.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is said to have turned down the latest contract offer put to him by the Reds, with time running out to keep Real Madrid from landing the right-back.

And though Virgil van Dijk could be given a new deal at Anfield, with talks ongoing, the club are said to be keen on signing Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo either way.

Who is Daniel Svensson?

By Samuel Bannister

One of Sweden’s latest senior debutants, Svensson represented his country for the first time in October 2024, which was a reward for his form elsewhere in Scandinavia with his Danish club, Nordsjaelland.

A product of the Brommapojkarna academy – the same system current Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall came through after him – Svensson earned his move to Nordsjaelland in 2020 after just nine senior appearances. Since then, he has played more than 150 times for his current club, including in European football.

While at Brommapojkarna, Svensson usually played as a left-back. His role has been more varied with Nordsjaelland, though; left-back remains his most common position, but only just ahead of central midfield. He has sometimes played on the right-hand side of defence and even at centre-back a couple of times.

Most prominently, though, Svensson is a defensive-midfielder or left-back. For his international debut, which was as an 89th minute substitute, he came on for a midfielder.

Whereas last season he played in midfield most often, which enabled him to contribute 12 assists, this time around he has reverted to his left-back role principally.

And he has continued his encouraging form, not missing a minute of Nordsjaelland’s first 15 league games and standing out as their most-used player. Soon, he might outgrow them.

