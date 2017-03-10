Liverpool transfer blow as Juve set to snatch £43m man

Juventus are set to offer Athletic Bilbao £43million for Liverpool’s top summer transfer target, Inaki Williams.

The Reds have reportedly been extremely keen on bringing the 22-year-old to Anfield, with claims suggesting that Jurgen Klopp was set to activate the Spaniard’s release clause to get his man.

Williams is said to have a £43million buy-out clause inserted into his contract, but Liverpool will now face stiff competition from Juventus to get their man.

According to a report in Basque outlet Deia, Juventus have now gone into pole position in the race to sign the youngster.

They claim that Juve have made contact with Bilbao after a number of successful scouting trips and will trigger his release clause in the summer.

Speaking about the on-going transfer speculation last month, Williams admitted he was ‘very lucky’ clubs were showing interest in him and would be honest with Bilbao officials if he decides to leave in the summer.

“The first thing I would do is talk to the president,” Williams told Sportium.

“Lots of things are coming out in the news but I am calm. If [clubs] are looking at me it’s because I’m doing things well. I’m very lucky.

“If tomorrow I had to leave I would always be very honest with Athletic. They’ve given me everything. Staying put is my first option right now though.”