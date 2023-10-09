Liverpool transfer blunder highlighted as Arsenal old boy labels Tottenham star a ‘great pick up’ who ‘does not get beat’

Tottenham look to have picked up a genuine bargain and a player of outstanding quality in Micky van de Ven with one former Arsenal man admitting he has been hugely impressed by the Dutch defender following the failure of Liverpool to push through his signing.

The towering centre-half was the subject of a two-way defensive chase this summer with Liverpool initially trying to bring him to the Premier League from Wolfsburg on the recommendation of their newly-appointed sporting director Jorge Schmadtke.

However, with Liverpool’s focus switching entirely to their midfield rebuild, a firm approach for Van de Ven was not forthcoming, leaving his other suitors Tottenham with a clear path to his signature.

The Bundesliga side, however, were determined to secure the best possible price for the 22-year-old, who has won 11 caps for Netherlands Under-21s. And while Tottenham had initially gone in with an offer of around €35m (£30m), they ultimately ended up having to pay an initial €40m (£34.5m) with a further €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons.

Fees were initially raised at the ultimate €50m (£43.3m) package Spurs paid for a defender who had only been a regular for one season at the Volkswagen Arena.

However, Postecoglou was determined to land his man and felt the Dutchman would be an ideal and pacy addition to the Tottenham squad as he reverted to a four-man defensive unit not seen for a good couple of seasons in N17.

Now just nine games into his Spurs career, and Van de Ven looks a genuine bargain for Tottenham, with Ange Postecoglou’s side unbeaten after eight games and looking well placed to enjoy an excellent season under the Australian coach.

Tottenham hailed for Van de Ven signing

Van de Ven was at his imperial best on Saturday as Tottenham held on to win 1-0 at Luton despite a man disadvantage for half the match. And the Dutchman completed a man of the match performance by also expertly sticking home the decisive winning goal, adjusting his feet quickly to turn in a brilliant Spurs move from close range.

Assessing his performance, former Arsenal man Kevin Campbell admits that Spurs have picked up a real bargain by snapping up a player strongly recommended for Liverpool by Schmadtke.

“No, I am impressed with him,” he told Football Daily.

“Like I said, Tottenham, the way they’ve played, they’re not as leaky at the back. Balls getting put into the box and he’s there, dominant in the air. That’s the other thing because Luton will challenge you physically as the manager said. They did challenge them. There were some strong players up front for Luton.

“But I thought [Cristian] Romero and Van de Ven dealt with all the balls in the box diligently.”

Turning attention to Van de Ven, Campbell added: “He’s quick on the ground as well, van de Ven. So he doesn’t get beat for pace. I think it’s another good pick-up by Spurs.”

Tottenham resume their push for a return to the top four after the international break with a clash against Fulham on October 23, before a trip to face Crystal Palace four days later.

The red-carded Yves Bissouma will, however, miss both games after picking up a fifth yellow of the season at Kenilworth Road before then being sent off for an early bath after collecting a second caution for simulation just before the break.

