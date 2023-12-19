Liverpool transfer dream dashed, as Arsenal, Man City surge clear for £60m signing

Liverpool are “definitely not” in contention to sign a £60m-rated midfielder in January, though title rivals Arsenal and potentially even Manchester City are, according to reports.

The Reds drafted in four new midfielders over the summer in an effort to revamp the weakest part of their squad. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all arrived.

Of the quartet, only Endo is an out-and-out holding midfielder. However, it’s been Mac Allister who’s generally been favoured by Jurgen Klopp in the deeper role prior to sustaining a gruesome injury.

Liverpool tabled huge bids for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia over the summer. A club-record £110m offer was even accepted by Brighton.

However, both Caicedo and Lavia only had eyes for Chelsea, thus leaving Liverpool’s midfield rebuild with a slight feeling of being unfinished.

Klopp’s side have drawn persistent links with adding the finishing touches to the revamp by signing Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

The 28-year-old regularly dominates the Premier League in the tackle stats and is once again leading the way this season.

talkSPORT recently labelled Liverpool long-term admirers of the Portugal international. Furthermore, Palhinha’s camp are understood to have been sounding out transfer opportunities ahead of the winter window.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, a move to Anfield will not take shape.

Via X, the reporter stated “Liverpool is definitely not in the race for Joao Palhinha. He’s not a transfer target in winter.”

But while a move to Merseyside isn’t in Palhinha’s future, a switch to one of their title rivals could be.

Door ajar for Arsenal, Man City after Bayern doubts creep in

Plettenberg added the upcoming days between now and when the winter window opens are “crucial” ones for Palhinha.

“Many other top clubs” want the midfield destroyer and talks regarding his future are described as “ongoing”.

Palhinha came within a whisker of joining German giant Bayern Munich over the summer. A deal worth £60m was agreed, a medical was passed and Palhinha had even undertaken early media duties with the German giants.

However, the move ultimately fell through on deadline day after Fulham failed to line up a replacement.

Plettenberg confirmed Bayern remain interested in Palhinha and still intend to sign a new defensive midfielder. However, the idea of dropping £60m on the 28-year-old is beginning to concern Bayern’s key decision-makers.

Indeed, Plettenberg concluded “internally [at Bayern], he is still considered too expensive.”

Any Bayern hesitation could leave the door ajar for Arsenal or Manchester City to strike.

talkSPORT claimed City are emerging as a credible contender to snap up Palhinha. A requirement would be shifting Kalvin Phillips first, though talks are already underway to do just that.

Arsenal, meanwhile, hope to sign an upgrade on Thomas Partey whose injury record is becoming a problem.

The Gunners would have to sell before they can buy if determined to land Palhinha. But if his arrival and subsequent impact helped Arsenal win their first Premier League title in 20 years, there’d be no complaints.

