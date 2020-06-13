Liverpool are ready to compete with Wolves for the signature of Scottish defender Jamie Hamilton, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The 18-year-old is a Scottish youth international and already a regular for Hamilton Academical first-team.

A host of English Premier League and Championship sides have been checking on Hamilton and making enquiries about his availability.

He trained with Premier League Brighton earlier this year, but he is unable to take on any further trials. That’s due to the current limitations around football due to the Coronavirus.

However, there remains a huge amount of clubs keen on him. Our sources have indicated that champions elect Liverpool and top-four contenders Wolves are both keen on securing a deal.

Back in January, we reported that Everton, Aston Villa, Burnley and Fulham were also keen.

And while their interest remains, we understand it is Wolves and Liverpool at the front of the pecking order.

Liverpool’s plan would be to sign Hamilton and place them in their development squad.

Plenty of their young stars have been offered chances to shine this season with Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Neco Williams all getting game time.

Those young stars came in for praise from Jurgen Klopp on Thursday after featuring in a 6-0 friendly win over Blackburn.

Discussing another youngster Leighton Clarkson’s goal, Klopp said: “It is just so nice. Not only the goal, but when you see the situations when he came on, I think the first pass was between the two strikers, he got it in the No.6 position where he is calm, turns and passes the ball out.

“We can teach the boys a lot, but they have to bring a lot. Obviously the basis for Leighton is not too bad and Jake [Cain] did really well, as well. All of the boys.

“For Sepp [Van den Berg] it is always hard for centre-halves. We have four, so sitting outside [but] he looks really promising in training sessions.

“Ki-Jana, centre-half and right-back and looks really good. You see them – when Harvey [Elliott], Curtis [Jones] and Neco [Williams] played, it looked good as well. It’s coming, it’s nice and nice they are here and training with us.

“The way we play helps the players to feel safe; everybody is defending and you should never feel alone in a big area where you have no chance to sort the situation. That’s what I really like and for the boys it was really good.

“Yasser [Larouci], too, he looked really good – so that was good and very important for us.”