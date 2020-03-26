Liverpool have been told by one pundit they could be making a huge mistake in allowing Xherdan Shaqiri to leave, amid claims the Swiss star had been put up for sale for £28million.

Switzerland international Shaqiri moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2018 and his finest moments at Anfield include his brace that helped the Reds beat Manchester United, as well as his performance in last season’s Champions League semi-final.

However, aside from such moments, the 28-year-old has been stuck below Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the pecking order, while Takumi Minamino’s arrival has put his future in further doubt.

Roma tried, and failed, to bring the player back to Serie A in the January transfer window, while since then Galatasaray have emerged as potential suitors.

However, it does appear, with the player having fallen down the pecking order he will be on his way. And although Liverpool will be more than doubling their initial £13m investment if they scoop their asking price for Shaqiri, pundit Danny Mills reckons the club – whose transfer strategy is devised by sporting director Michael Edwards – could be making a huge blunder.

“I cannot see it at that price,” Mills told Football Insider.

“They paid £13million for him two years ago. Has he got better? No.

“He has stayed about the same and got older.

“Teams will not want to pay more than double what they paid for him. It does not make any sense.

“That is a bit of a strange one. I find it very odd if he went for that amount of money.

“Of course, he has had a lot of injuries of late so it would also be a risk.”

Shaqiri has made just six Premier League appearances this season, scoring just once in the 5-2 win over Everton.

Last season was a very different story, however, with Shaqiri making 24 Premier League appearances and regular contributions in the Champions League as the Reds claimed a sixth European Cup in June.

Speaking back in January, Jurgen Klopp was adamant Shaqiri would play a part during the run-in, but his action remained restricted before the season was placed on hold anyway.

The German said of Shaqiri’s injury struggles: “It’s not cool, absolutely not cool.. But maybe there are different reasons, for sure.

“Shaq is a very special player in different departments.

“His physique is different to all others I ever saw, his muscles are unbelievable.”