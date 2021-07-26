Long-awaited Liverpool transfer crosses the line after Klopp finally relents

A Liverpool transfer that has been touted across multiple summers has finally been completed, though the deal is for less then the Reds initially hoped.

For several seasons, Liverpool have been heavily linked with sanctioning the permanent exit of Welsh winger Harry Wilson. The 24-year-old has spent time out on loan in five of the last six seasons, and did impress during his spells with Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff.

That led to the club placing a £20m valuation on his head, though a suitor could not be found at the price.

Now, Liverpool and Klopp have finally relented after Fulham have confirmed the double signing of Wilson and former Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Wilson has signed a five-year deal with the Cottagers after completing the formalities of his reported £12million switch.

Argentinian keeper Gazzaniga has agreed a two-year contract after leaving Spurs as a free agent at the end of last season.

The signings are the club’s first since their relegation from the Premier League last season and the appointment of Marco Silva as manager.

Wilson made only two senior appearances at Liverpool after coming through their youth system but has gained considerable experience during a series of loans.

He has had spells at Crewe, Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and, most recently, at Cardiff last season. In addition to this he has 29 Wales caps and made three substitute appearances at Euro 2020 this summer.

Wilson was also linked with Benfica and Liverpool reportedly rejected a bid for him from Burnley last year.

Wilson, Gazzaniga speak on moves

Wilson’s first order of business with Fulham will be to help them achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

He told FFCtv: “I’m delighted to sign for Fulham. The ambition of the club to get back into the Premier League appealed to me as that’s where we all want to be.”

Fulham are Gazzaniga’s fourth English club after previously playing for Gillingham, Southampton and Spurs.

The 29-year-old, who had a loan spell at Elche last season, said: “Fulham is a great club. I love the challenge and I think this is an excellent opportunity for me.”

READ MORE: Dynamic Serie A centre-back emerges on Liverpool radar as Jurgen Klopp eyes more cover