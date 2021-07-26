Liverpool transfer inevitable after Klopp favourite reveals board’s decision

A Liverpool transfer for a forward is heating up after the player revealed the club’s board have sanctioned his exit this summer.

Liverpool have set about trimming the fat of their squad to help free up funds for reinforcements. Taiwo Awoniyi, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic have generated a combined £29m with their respective exits. However, per the latest news, that figure could soon rise by around £15m.

That’s because Swiss forward Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed his time at Anfield is coming to an end.

The 29-year-old has been a capable performer when on the pitch, though persistent injury woes have severely restricted those occasions.

With Harvey Elliott primed for a chance in the first-team after excelling at Blackburn last year, both Shaqiri and Divock Origi could make way.

Leeds Utd have been urged to snap up Origi, but interest from further afield has emerged for Shaqiri.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport (via Fabrizio Romano), Shaqiri revealed the Liverpool board has accepted his request for a “new challenge”

“I told Liverpool board I feel ready for a new challenge,” said Shaqiri. “They accepted my decision and will now consider bids to sell me. Liverpool won’t stop me this summer.

“I’d love to come back to Italy, and I’d like to play for Lazio.”

Shaqiri has always enjoyed a warm relationship with Jurgen Klopp with his versatility in particular delighting the German. Though ultimately, the club must act with their business interests at heart.

And per Goal, that is what they will do after they detailed interest from Serie A and La Liga.

Firstly, Shaqiri may get his wish after their report credited Lazio with interest. Fellow Italian side Napoli are also in the frame.

They are joined by Spanish pair Villarreal and Sevilla, and with so many potential suitors, Liverpool will be confident of recouping the £15m they are seeking.

Carragher fires back after Wijnaldum chastises Liverpool

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has publicly defended Liverpool after recent criticism and pointed to the real issue behind the exit of Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum promised to lift the lid on the reasons behind his Liverpool exit once Euro 2020 concluded. True to his word, the Dutchman recently took aim at the club in an interview with the Guardian.

The Dutchman’s main gripe centred around fervent criticism he receive on social media platforms. However, Carragher took Wijnaldum’s complaints apart, instead insisting the real reason he left was because Liverpool refused to meet his higher wage demands.

“I love Gini but this is not right, social media is a circus & every club has clowns,” tweeted Carragher.

“Turn off your notifications and if it’s bothering you that much delete the app! He wanted more money the club said no, that’s football!”

