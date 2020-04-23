Liverpool interest provokes inviting response from Marcelo Brozovic agent

The agent for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has told suitors Liverpool when they need to act if they want to sign his client in a prospective £52million deal.

The Reds were enjoying a dominant domestic campaign before the season was suspended, closing in on their first top-flight title success in 30 years.

But despite that, boss Jurgen Klopp is refusing to rest on his laurels and is looking to upgrade the one position in the Liverpool team that is sometimes up for debate.

While Jordan Henderson has been a dominant force this season and Gini Wijnaldum a consistent performer, the likes of Naby Keita and Fabinho since his return to fitness have not quite had the same impact – leading Klopp to consider reinforcements.

And last week Italian outlet Libero claimed that Liverpool have been begun discussions to sign Croatia international Brozovic, who would cost in the region of €60m (£52m).

Brozovic can play any of the roles in central midfield but is best suited to the holding position and is renowned for his range of passing, similar in style to former Reds favourite Xabi Alonso in that regard and Klopp is convinced, it was claimed, that Brozovic would be a fantastic addition to his squad after his stellar season under Antonio Conte.

However, any hopes Liverpool may have had of signing the player for any amount less than the €60m exit clause that exists in his contract have been firmly dashed by Inter, who insist the midfielder will not be sold on the cheap.

Nonetheless, Brozovic’s agent has declared his client capable of playing at the world’s best clubs, but has warned his exit clause is only valid for a two-week spell in July.

“Brozovic is currently the most attractive Croatian player on the market,” agent Miroslav Bicanic told Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti.

“He is at the height of his career, he has all the qualities needed, but we can’t make a decision about next season before the second half of June due to the Coronavirus crisis.

“However, a transfer worth his release clause of €60m could take place in the period from 1 to 15 July, when it’s valid.”

The 27-year-old midfielder – on Wednesday also linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona – is currently contracted to the San Siro until 2022 and talks over a new deal at Inter are also due to commence later this year.

But with Liverpool hovering, Bicanci has vowed not to put pressure on the player to leave the San Siro.

“We have agreed to act with discretion,” Bicanic added.

“Giving the public as little information as possible until we have a final solution.”

