Liverpool seek transfer jackpot with superstar striker topping three-man list

Liverpool are sensing an unmissable opportunity to pull off a major transfer coup as Inter Milan prepare to let a number of their prized assets leave.

Despite ending Juventus’ nine-year strangehold on Serie A, Inter are set to experience a summer of massive upheaval. Antonio Conte has already departed, and remains in contention for the vacant Tottenham job as the situation changes by the day. On the player front, Inter are seemingly destined to wave goodbye to several of their major names.

The turnover is expected to arise due to the club’s perilous financial situation brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Per the Daily Express, the club are ‘planning to raise at least £80million’ through player sales.

One school of thought was that the entire sum could be raised if Romelu Lukaku were sold.

Chelsea were heavily linked with Thomas Tuchel in search of a world class striker. However, the Belgian frontman quashed exit speculation with a definitive statement last week.

Though Lukaku appears set to stay, his strike partner may not. Per the Express (citing Anfield Central), Lautaro Martinez is on the Reds’ radar.

Liverpool are said to be ‘monitoring’ Inter’s situation and have identified the Argentine striker and fellow teammates Roberto Gagliardini and Nicolo Barella as potential captures.

Midfield duo Gagliardini (27) and Barella (24) could be seen as ideal replacements for the outgoing Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman appeared destined to join Barcelona as a free agent, but that move was recently hijacked.

It is Martinez that will excite fans the most though, with the Argentine a potential long-term successor to Roberto Firmino at the tip of the attack.

A May report put the 23-year-old’s price tag around the £70m mark, though given Inter’s desperate need, may be strong-armed into lowering their price.

Nevertheless, Martinez is one of Europe’s hottest properties in attack and has boosted his reputation by operating at a goal every other game on the international stage.

Liverpool confirm four exits; new contracts offered

Meanwhile, Liverpool have released four players after revealing their retained list, with two having fresh contract offers on the table.

Midfielder Liam Coyle recently revealed that he would be moving on after a 12-year association with the club. He is joined by Abdi Sharif, Jack Walls and Joe Hardy.

An offer of a new contract remains on the table for Yasser Larouci despite an expected exit. Liverpool hope he will still sign so that they can receive a compensation fee for the 20-year-old.

The left-back has struggled to break into the first-team squad. Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.

Finally, centre-back Remi Savage has also been offered a new deal. He settled into the Under-23s and became a mainstay for Barry Lewtas’ youngsters last season.

