Midfielder to use Italy v Austria game to tempt Liverpool into transfer

There will be some very interested spectators from Anfield when Italy take on Austria in the Euro 2020 round of 16 at Wembley.

Saturday evening’s second knockout clash of the tournament will feature Austria attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner.

The 21-year-old fired Austria into the last 16 with a tap in to defeat Ukraine 1-0 on Monday. It meant the minnows qualified second through Group C behind Holland.

And Kicker, via Sport Witness, report that Baumgartner will be in the “shop window” as he aims to help topple the Azzurri.

The Hoffenheim man has sounded a warning to Italy: “We have now made history. But the story is not over yet. The Italians will have to fight with us.”

The game will have a “personal touch” for Baumgartner after recent links to the Premier League.

Liverpool are sure to have scouts watching the player, whom the Liverpool Echo have claimed is a target to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

It was talk the player himself admitted was music to his ears.

“In this tournament there is not much time to think about rumours like that,” he said (via Tribal Football).

“In my career I have already learned that they always link you to other clubs.

“I don’t want to deny that I like hearing some of that, but at the moment that’s not a topic at all for me and I focus on the tournament.

“It’s part of the job to deal with those kind of rumours; I already have experience with that. It’s better to have those rumours than rumours in other areas.”

Baumgartner is under contract until 2023 and Hoffenheim could raise his asking price with a solid showing in London.

He has started across the frontline for Austria, playing as a striker and in behind Marko Arnautovic, as well as on the right.

Harry Wilson latest

Meanwhile, Liverpool are expecting to receive another offer from Benfica for Harry Wilson, but two clubs could look to keep him in English football, according to multiple reports.

Wilson has been with Liverpool since under-9 level, but has only made two senior appearances. The 24-year-old has spent five different loan spells away from Anfield, most recently in the Championship with Cardiff City last season. Now, even though there are two years left on his contract, he needs to find a permanent home.

Wilson made 37 appearances in the second-tier for Cardiff last season and provided seven goals and 12 assists. He earned a place in Wales’ squad for Euro 2020 as a result and has made two substitute appearances at the tournament so far.

Once Wales’ involvement ends, he will have to sort out his future at club level. There is no room for him back at Liverpool, who will be looking to cash in this summer.

In fact, they are already receiving offers. According to various sources, including The Athletic, Goal and BBC Sport, Benfica have made a formal approach for Wilson.

However, there is a distance between their offer and what Liverpool want to receive. A bid of around €15m (around £13m) should do the trick.

READ MORE: Fresh Liverpool approach for Kylian Mbappe emerges with star Reds duo to be used as bait