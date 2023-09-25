Liverpool transfer mission complete as Romano confirms £100m midfielder is ‘super appreciated’ by Klopp

Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano – but the Brazilian’s new deal on Tyneside is not the only reason a transfer is unlikely.

Guimaraes was linked with Liverpool over the summer while they were reconstructing their midfield. In theory, he could have replaced his compatriot Fabinho at the base of the Reds’ engine room. However, he is now ready to commit his future to Newcastle instead.

Reports have indicated Guimaraes has earned a contract extension, though his new deal could contain a release clause in the region of £100m. Consequently, a move to Liverpool or any other suitor could take place further down the line for a fixed price.

Explaining the situation, Romano has now told Caught Offside just how much Liverpool like Guimaraes – but also that the 25-year-old is considered ‘untouchable’ by Newcastle.

The journalist said: “If you remember, the week after the end of the transfer window, I said that Bruno was one step away from signing a new deal with Newcastle. Now the deal is done.

“A verbal agreement has been reached between all parties, and now it’s set to be signed, probably in the next ten days. Bruno will extend his contract at Newcastle, it’s a ‘here we go’. The contract will be valid until 2028, so it’s a five-year deal with an improved salary, a lot higher than his current one.

“There is also a release clause. The final fee is yet to be confirmed, but what I’m hearing is that it is in the region of £100m. Let’s see if it ends up being a bit more than this, or a bit less, but there will 100% be a release clause, and it will be close to that £100m figure.

“From what I’m hearing, Bruno is very happy at Newcastle, very happy to extend his contract, very happy with the fans, the city, the manager. For Newcastle it’s crucial to extend Bruno’s contract and give him better salary. The clause is there because there was no other way: new deal with clause or nothing.

“There was no chance for any club in the summer as Newcastle called him untouchable since day one, but Bruno also wanted to stay as he really loves the club. The clause will fix the price for the future.”

Klopp a major admirer of Guimaraes

As for Liverpool’s interest, Romano has confirmed the club are content with what their new midfield now looks like, lessening their interest in Guimaraes despite Klopp’s admiration.

Romano added: “Some fans have also been asking me about Bruno and Liverpool transfer rumours, but they are very happy with the midfield they have.

“I can say, though, that those around Jurgen Klopp rate Bruno Guimaraes really highly and he’s always been super appreciated by people at Liverpool. There’s nothing else to mention at the moment.”

Liverpool added Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to their midfield this summer, accounting for the departures of players like Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

