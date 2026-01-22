Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are both being chased by top clubs

Liverpool have emerged as frontrunners to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per a report, while our sources have already revealed his price tag and the extent of interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Wharton has developed into one of the Premier League’s most impressive midfielders since joining Palace from Championship club Blackburn Rovers in February 2024. Wharton is only 21 years old but is extremely composed on the ball, has fantastic vision and also possesses great game intelligence.

Not only has Wharton forced his way into the senior England squad, he has also positioned himself for a blockbuster move away from Selhurst Park this summer.

Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham are his main suitors, while the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Newcastle United have also been linked.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool ‘lead the race’ to sign Wharton, ahead of Man Utd and Spurs.

The report explains that Wharton has been impressed by Liverpool’s ‘solid long-term project’, despite their struggles this season.

The Reds see Wharton as a ‘top-tier’ signing who would be an ‘ideal’ fit in their midfield.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher provided a crucial update on the player on Tuesday, revealing that Palace will sell this summer if a £65million (€75m / $87m) bid comes in.

The Eagles will not let Wharton leave this month as they have already sold Marc Guehi to Manchester City and are braced to lose Jean-Philippe Mateta too.

Fichajes is not one of Spain’s most reliable transfer news outlets, so it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are actually in pole position for Wharton. However, sources have confirmed to Fletcher that Liverpool are keeping close tabs on his situation ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Huge Adam Wharton transfer battle underway

We understand United see Wharton as a prime target to help them move on from Casemiro, while Spurs view him as a ‘dream’ addition to their midfield.

Plus, our transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on January 9 that Spurs are making ‘discreet enquiries’ as they quietly look to win the race for Wharton.

The north London outfit have already captured Conor Gallagher and are plotting an even bigger deal for Wharton next.

If United missed out on Wharton to Liverpool or Spurs then they could ramp up their interest in either Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson or Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba.

United are rivalling Manchester City for Anderson, with sources confirming to us that Pep Guardiola’s side have made contact for the 23-year-old.

Liverpool transfer news: £87m bid tipped; triple contract update

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly drawing up a mega €100m (£87m) offer as they look to win the race for an in-demand winger.

Manchester City and Real Madrid have been credited with interest in some of Liverpool’s biggest stars, prompting Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to enter contract talks.

Dominik Szoboszlai is among three players set to be offered fresh terms, and he has confirmed negotiations are underway.