Liverpool and Manchester United have been informed of the deal Barcelona are prepared to accept for Alejandro Balde, with the Spanish giants ready to sanction his departure in January.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that both Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Balde, with the Premier League duo continuing to assess their options ahead of the January window.

The 23-year-old Spanish international has dropped down the pecking order at Camp Nou, with Hansi Flick having confirmed to the Barcelona hierarchy that he is not part of his plans.

Barca are also looking to strengthen their own squad in the New Year and, as TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Balde is among the players they are prepared to move on to help facilitate their recruitment plans.

And his representatives are already working to establish the market for his services.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has held discussions with both Liverpool and Manchester United, with the two Premier League giants having been made aware of the conditions surrounding a potential deal.

Both clubs are actively looking at left-back additions ahead of January and view the Barcelona defender as an attractive option.

Balde has considerable experience at the highest level despite his age, having established himself as a regular in Barcelona’s first team and earned international recognition with Spain.

However, Liverpool and United are far from alone in their admiration of the defender.

We can confirm that Mendes has also been in contact with Juventus, AC Milan and Monaco as he assesses the available options for his client.

European champions Paris Saint-Germain have also made enquiries, with sources believing Balde is an option they could pursue as they consider their own defensive recruitment.

Barcelona want €40m/£33m for Liverpool, Man Utd target

That leaves the Barcelona defender with no shortage of potential suitors ahead of the winter window, with several major European clubs now aware of the opportunity to sign him.

Crucially, TEAMtalk understands that Mendes has communicated a valuation of €40million (£33m) to interested clubs.

That figure would apply whether the deal is structured as a permanent transfer or a loan arrangement with an option to buy.

Barcelona are therefore looking for a package that reflects Balde’s value while allowing them to move forward with their own plans for the January window but also making him attractive to a number of clubs.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that Bayern Munich have established contact for a superb Liverpool ace.

Elsewhere, new United boss Mauricio Pochettino has sent a warning to rivals Manchester City while making an exciting prediction for his own side.