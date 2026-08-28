Romano reveals Mac Allister ‘offer’ as Man City linked with shock Liverpool raid

Fabrizio Romano has revealed what is really going on with Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister after he emerged as a potential alternative to Enzo Fernandez for Manchester City.

Man City have already spent £202million to bolster their midfield with the captures of Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi. However, new boss Enzo Maresca needs at least one more midfield signing, as Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez have all left the Etihad.

Maresca has identified Fernandez as his dream addition, having built up a great relationship with the Argentine during their time together at Chelsea.

City were recently given a deadline by Chelsea to complete a stunning £120m deal for Fernandez. That deadline passed without any move being made, but City could still swoop for the 25-year-old before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Fernandez was left out of Chelsea’s squad for the 2-0 League Cup win over Luton Town amid intense speculation over his future.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that City are holding daily conversations with Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore. However, City have yet to send Chelsea an official bid for the 2022 World Cup winner.

Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister has surprisingly been linked with City as a backup target to Fernandez.

Romano has stated that the Mac Allister ‘offer’ was made by intermediaries, rather than City or Liverpool themselves.

“Many questions tonight on Alexis Mac Allister as an option for Manchester City,” the journalist said on YouTube.

“The reality is that some intermediaries offered Manchester City the possibility to consider a move for Alexis Mac Allister.

“So it was suggested by intermediaries as a potential move to Manchester City, rather than being an official bid or something like that. So, as an alternative [to Fernandez].

“It’s something that happens sometimes at top clubs when it’s very clear that a top club needs to sign in a position and there’s just a few days to go in the transfer window.

“So, we have to follow the situation of Enzo Fernandez. This remains the focus, this remains the priority [for City].

“Enzo already said yes to Manchester City. He wants to go to Manchester City if the deal can be agreed.

Man City have agreed terms with Enzo Fernandez – Romano

“Enzo has always been respectful with Chelsea, but at the same time, he’s decided to go to Manchester City, and he has an agreement on personal terms.”

Chelsea gave Fernandez that £120m price tag before setting their deadline, so it remains to be seen whether City will now have to bid more than that amount to agree a deal.

Fernandez looks set to push to join City, as he is eager to reunite with Maresca. The player clearly feels he is more likely to win major trophies with City than Chelsea.

Chelsea have identified Alex Scott as a player capable of replacing Fernandez, but Bournemouth are refusing to sell the English talent this summer.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have made a decision on whether to sell Adam Wharton to City or Liverpool.

Plus, Liverpool have been given the chance to sign a highly rated midfielder in a late move.