Liverpool have responded after Manchester City struck an ‘agreement’ on personal terms with Bournemouth talisman Antoine Semenyo, according to a report.

Semenyo is proving to be an unstoppable winger this season, having already notched six goals and three assists in 14 Premier League appearances. Erling Haaland, Igor Thiago, Danny Welbeck and Jean-Philippe Mateta are the only players who have scored more than Semenyo in the Prem this term, and they are all centre-forwards.

Bournemouth want to keep Semenyo for the full campaign to help them challenge for European qualification, but his release clause makes that difficult.

In July, the Ghana international penned a new contract that includes a £65million exit clause. It is active during the early stages of the January window and drops to £50m next summer.

Semenyo’s availability for an enticing price has caused a scramble among the Premier League’s elite, with Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all involved.

CaughtOffside claim City have acted first by ‘agreeing terms’ with the player, though Liverpool have quickly followed suit.

Arne Slot’s side are aiming to ‘hijack’ City’s deal and have ‘agreed terms’ with Semenyo themselves.

He is ‘now set to decide’ between the two clubs.

Should this report prove to be correct, then it is likely Semenyo will pick Liverpool. We revealed on Tuesday that he is prioritising a move to Anfield out of all his options.

Semenyo is open to joining another Prem giant, but he sees himself starring at Liverpool.

Tottenham have made the 25-year-old their No 1 attacking target, though reports suggest he is not keen on heading there.

DON’T MISS 🚨 Liverpool on pole for sensational Real Madrid signing as three clubs target Mo Salah

Liverpool, Man City frontrunners for Antoine Semenyo

United are also in the frame, and Dean Jones has reported for TEAMtalk that they have the capacity to meet his £65m price tag.

But United need to act fast if they are serious about landing Semenyo, as Liverpool and City have moved well ahead of them in proceedings.

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed earlier on Thursday that Bournemouth are already preparing for life without their star attacker and are targeting FC Basel’s Philip Otele as his replacement.

Liverpool signing Semenyo could signal the end of the Mo Salah era. The Egyptian icon still has not apologised to Slot after he claimed Liverpool have ‘thrown me under the bus’.

Team-mates are not expecting Salah to return for the clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, and he is strongly considering an exit amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool transfers: Elliott latest; Guehi update

Semenyo could be joined by Harvey Elliott in helping Liverpool to move on from Salah.

Elliott is poised to return to Liverpool as Aston Villa want to send him back after finding a replacement.

In addition to Semenyo, Marc Guehi is a top target for the Reds after they missed out on a deal for him in the summer.

Sources indicate Liverpool could submit a January offer for Guehi, though he is also considering a move abroad.