Liverpool have been told the two Tottenham Hotspur stars they should consider moving for this summer, while a big name could depart Anfield as contract talks are not progressing.

Liverpool have been linked with several Tottenham players in recent months, most notably Lucas Bergvall, Micky van de Ven, Archie Gray, Pedro Porro and Mohammed Kudus. Tottenham will have to complete a fire sale if they are relegated to the Championship, which could benefit the Reds…

Two Liverpool moves suggested

Former Liverpool star Jan Molby has named Gray and Bergvall as the ‘only two’ Spurs players he would bring to Anfield once the transfer window reopens.

In an interview with Anfield Index, Molby was asked about Gray and Bergvall. He replied: “I look at them, and Mohammed Kudus came in from West Ham, and I think he’s done OK.

“But I’m just not convinced that with what’s required at the level that we want to play at, that even he’s good enough.

“So the only two that would interest me would be the two youngsters, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.”

Gray has been arguably Spurs’ best player during what has been a disastrous campaign. He has been a classy performer whether operating in defence or midfield.

Gray has shockingly been put forward as a candidate for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

We confirmed on April 20 that Liverpool are exploring a possible move for the 20-year-old.

We revealed in February that Liverpool and Aston Villa both hold interest in Bergvall, who has mainly operated as an impact substitute since returning from an ankle injury.

We understand Arsenal and Chelsea have since joined Liverpool and Villa in eyeing the 20-year-old Swede.

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Contract concern

Liverpool began contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister in December, but those discussions have stalled.

That is according to top Liverpool reporter Paul Joyce, who confirms that one of Mac Allister or Curtis Jones will likely leave in the summer.

While Mac Allister has had a poor season compared to his usual high standards, Real Madrid are keen on taking him to Spain.

Dominik Szoboszlai would be Madrid’s preferred signing, but Liverpool are set to tie him down to fresh terms – forcing the Spanish titans to pivot towards Mac Allister.

Liverpool have previously been tipped to hold out for £80m before selling the Argentina star.

Defender eyed

Liverpool and Manchester United are both aiming to bring Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio to the Premier League, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Inacio, who has been billed as Sporting’s ‘jewel’, is preparing to move this summer. He has an enticing €60m (£52m) release clause in his contract.

Liverpool and United are both considering activating that exit clause, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in the picture.

Inacio is a coveted talent as he is a left-footed centre-half who is comfortable playing out from the back. And at 24 years of age, he still has time to get even better.