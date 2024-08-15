Liverpool, Arsenal converge on new Belgium star as Hughes eyes successor to Anfield great

Liverpool and Arsenal are both interested in rising Belgium star Maxim De Cuyper, according to reports.

De Cuyper is a 23-year-old left-back who can also operate further forward as a left winger or at right-back if required. He is a product of the Club Brugge academy, a setup which has previously helped stars such as Lois Openda and Charles De Ketelaere to develop.

De Cuyper, who is left-footed, has amassed a great record in recent years as he loves to get forward and help out in attack.

For Club Brugge, he has managed five goals and 15 assists in 63 games. De Cuyper previously spent two years on loan at fellow Belgian outfit KVC Westerlo, and he chipped in with 15 goals and 12 assists in 68 games while in their team.

DON’T MISS – Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool target Real Madrid superstar and former PSG ace in spectacular double coup

The attacking full-back’s superb performances have seen him force his way into the Belgium national team, for whom he has won two caps so far, and also emerge as a target for some huge clubs.

According to reports in De Cuyper’s home country, Liverpool and Arsenal are both keeping tabs on his development and have expressed interest in capturing him.

Further afield, teams such as Sevilla, Ajax, Marseille, Real Betis and Wolfsburg like him, too.

It is an interesting time for all these clubs to be linked with De Cuyper, as he has just extended his contract with Club Brugge until June 2028.

Liverpool transfer news: Arsenal battle looms

However, Club Brugge know that the player will eventually go on to bigger and better things and this new deal is them trying to uphold his transfer value, rather than trying to keep him on their books for another four years.

It is unclear at this stage exactly how much Liverpool or Arsenal would need to pay to finalise a deal for De Cuyper. He has tentatively been given a valuation of €9million (£7.6m), though Club Brugge are likely to demand more than that fee as he is one of the most exciting players in their ranks.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes clearly sees De Cuyper as a long-term successor for Andy Robertson at left-back.

Robertson has established himself as an Anfield hero since joining Liverpool for just £8m in July 2017, but he is now 30 years old and the injuries appear to be catching up with him.

Kostas Tsimikas is not quite at the level needed to shine for Liverpool on a weekly basis, while Joe Gomez is viewed as more of a utility option.

De Cuyper could continue the brilliant work Robertson has done for Liverpool by chipping in with lots of assists from left-back.

Arsenal, admittedly, have Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu, all of whom are capable of playing at left-back.

But Mikel Arteta aims to overhaul the position by selling at least two of Zinchenko, Tierney and Kiwior, while Tomiyasu would rather play at right-back.

As such, Arsenal look set to battle Liverpool and try to sign De Cuyper as a future option for the left-back position. He could provide Calafiori and Timber with competition for places before eventually emerging as a first-team star, as long as he reaches his great potential.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Arsenal sales of all time, featuring two Barcelona deals