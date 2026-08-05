Bradley Barcola chooses between Liverpool, Arsenal as FSG offered Real Madrid star

France star Bradley Barcola is being linked with Arsenal and Liverpool

A journalist has confirmed whether Bradley Barcola wants to join Liverpool or Arsenal this summer, while we can reveal that Andoni Iraola’s side have been contacted over the surprise signing of a Real Madrid defender.

Barcola wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain, and the French giants are preparing for his departure by chasing Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts. Barcola is looking to become a guaranteed starter at another major European club, and he has picked up interest from both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool have emerged as frontrunners for the France international in recent days, though Arsenal could return with a strong move after seemingly missing out on Vinicius Junior…

Barcola picks one of Liverpool, Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have opened talks with PSG for Barcola.

The Reds have upped the stakes for Barcola, as they first offered €100m (£86m) but are now willing to pay €117m (£100m).

It could be a superb double deal for Liverpool, too, as they have also made contact with fellow PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye.

During an appearance on the Born ‘N Red YouTube channel, transfer reporter Ben Jacobs was asked about Liverpool and Arsenal’s battle for Barcola.

Jacobs gave Liverpool fans a boost by saying: “My understanding is that if Liverpool and Arsenal both agreed a deal for Barcola, Barcola is leaning towards Liverpool.”

Real Madrid rumour

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Raul Asencio from Real Madrid, sources have confirmed to us.

While returning Madrid boss Jose Mourinho rates Asencio, he has told the centre-back that he does not fit into the club’s long-term plans.

Intermediaries are aware of Liverpool’s interest in Asencio and have made contact to gauge whether a deal could be struck.

Landing the 23-year-old would help to bolster Iraola’s defensive options, with Ibrahima Konate having joined Madrid and Virgil van Dijk now 35 years old.

A transfer for Asencio is not imminent as things stand, but this is certainly a link for Liverpool fans to keep an eye on.

Cody Gakpo exit

Jacobs has also discussed the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur capturing Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo alongside Manchester City’s Savinho.

“Tottenham seem to be dropping bomba signings all summer, and Savinho would kind of fall into that category in terms of his potential,” he said.

“But my expectation is another attacker arrives as well, and Tottenham like Cody Gakpo.

“Liverpool don’t want to sell Cody Gakpo, but if they add one, or potentially two attack-minded players – maybe a winger and a more central player, or a right-sided attacker and another left-sided one – then suddenly the Gakpo situation could change.

“Today, [the] player [is] not for sale. But I’m not so sure that stance will remain consistent throughout the month of August, providing Liverpool get what they need in the market.”

Liverpool have reportedly set Gakpo’s price tag at £72m.