Liverpool lead Bradley Barcola race but Arsenal make contact

Arsenal have made contact with Bradley Barcola’s camp as they continue to assess their options on the left wing, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The 23-year-old is keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and Liverpool are currently leading the chase for the France international. Barcola told PSG earlier this summer that he wanted to leave, as TEAMtalk has previously revealed.

Liverpool have already made contact with PSG and have verbally discussed the sort of offer they would be prepared to make for Barcola, with the Reds now considering whether to push ahead with a formal proposal.

PSG remain firm in their valuation and believe €150million (£128m) is a fair price for a player of Barcola’s calibre.

Such a deal would represent a new British transfer record, something Liverpool themselves established last summer.

In theory, they could break their own record again, but it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to go to those levels.

Liverpool sources have denied that they have agreed a deal in principle, while PSG have also made clear that they are yet to receive a firm offer for the winger.

However, TEAMtalk can confirm that the two clubs are in direct contact and Liverpool’s interest is genuine. The Reds are not alone, though, with Arsenal now firmly involved in the conversation.

The Gunners have made contact with Barcola’s camp as they continue to assess a number of options for the left side of their attack. Arsenal remain in the market for Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez but he is very much seen as a striker, while they also want to add a left-sided player, as became clear during their pursuit of Vinicius Junior.

Arsenal, Liverpool to battle for Bradley Barcola

Barcola is one of a number of options being considered by Arsenal, and TEAMtalk understands they are prepared to consider a significant investment for the right player.

Liverpool have done the most groundwork at this stage and remain in pole position, but Arsenal’s intervention ensures the race is far from straightforward.

With PSG holding firm on their €150m valuation and Barcola pushing for a move, the next stage will depend on whether either Premier League giant is prepared to make the huge financial commitment required to land one of Europe’s most coveted young attackers.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have answered Andoni Iraola’s call by striking an agreement for a new defender.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have discovered whether Atleti will sell Alvarez this summer.