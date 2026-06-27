Liverpool contact elite Newcastle midfielder as journalist rates £80m hijack chances

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in making an approach for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, according to a journalist, though Arsenal are currently best-placed to snare the midfielder.

This summer has already been billed as ‘the summer of the central midfielder’, with Liverpool, Man Utd, Manchester City and Arsenal all plotting signings in the position. Man Utd have agreed to sign Atalanta’s Ederson and could land two more midfielders, while City have forged a £116million deal for Elliot Anderson.

At Newcastle, much of the talk has been about Sandro Tonali potentially leaving, with Tottenham Hotspur and City fighting for his capture.

However, Guimaraes is another candidate to leave St James’ Park in search of Champions League football.

Arsenal have already had a £55m bid for the Brazil international rejected by Newcastle, and we revealed on Saturday morning that the Gunners are preparing a new offer worth £80m.

Guimaraes will not sign a new contract at Newcastle and is keen to explore an exit, but the Magpies will only let one of him or Tonali leave.

Speaking with The Redmen TV, transfer reporter Ben Jacobs revealed Liverpool have spoken with Guimaraes’ camp. As things stand, though, other transfers are more likely.

Jacobs said: “There was an initial enquiry on the player side with Bruno Guimaraes, and we know in the last 24-48 hours Arsenal are the ones who have actually put a number over his head [submitted an offer].

“Liverpool just did what Manchester United did months back, this is rather than now, and spoke with the agent, and that was it.

“I’m not aware that they’re progressing there either, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they want a younger profile. Plus, let’s not forget that Newcastle United don’t want to sell.”

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Liverpool have shortlisted several midfielders

Possible alternatives for Liverpool include Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) and Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille). Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are all showing interest in the latter.

We revealed on Thursday that Liverpool and Arsenal are among six clubs to have been contacted by intermediaries working on behalf of Guimaraes.

Arsenal have positioned themselves as frontrunners for the 28-year-old, but whether a new £80m bid will be enough to strike an agreement remains to be seen.

The battle for Tonali is also heating up, as our sources state Tottenham are planning to return with a spectacular offer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ‘actively working’ on alternatives to Yan Diomande, and three wingers have been namechecked.