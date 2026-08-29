Liverpool star Cody Gakpo chooses between Man City, Tottenham

Manchester City look set to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, David Ornstein has revealed.

Liverpool are open to selling Gakpo if they can bring in two more wingers before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. The Reds have already agreed a huge £123million deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of Gakpo, and Roberto De Zerbi requested his signing even after the captures of Savio and Omar Marmoush.

But, in a surprise twist, City joined the race for Gakpo on Monday.

Fabrizio Romano and Ornstein have both now provided key updates on the situation.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Manchester City are stepping up efforts to sign Cody Gakpo!

‘City are advancing in negotiations with Gakpo’s camp after contacts tonight as clear favorite option for #MCFC.

‘Liverpool only open to sale if they find replacement.’

Ornstein then revealed that Gakpo has chosen to join City over Spurs.

‘EXCLUSIVE: Cody Gakpo decides to join Manchester City & parties now working to reach agreement,’ the journalist wrote on X.

’27yo faced 3-way decision after #LFC signed Bradley Barcola; stay or Tottenham Hotspur also options. Dutch int’l chose #MCFC + talks advancing.’

Gakpo is understood to have agreed personal terms with City.

Cody Gakpo set for Man City move

It is now down to City to finalise a deal with Liverpool. Andoni Iraola’s side want at least £60m to sell Gakpo, and potentially as much as £70m.

The 27-year-old helped to justify that price tag with a great assist for Alexander Isak on Saturday, brilliantly turning away from his marker before putting in a pinpoint cross. Liverpool were ultimately held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

For City, Gakpo would help to replace Savio, who recently joined Spurs for £75m plus £10m in add-ons. Enzo Maresca is also without Jeremy Doku, as the Belgian will miss several games due to a calf injury.

Meanwhile, a £60m winger battle between Arsenal and Liverpool has exploded.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have reached a new decision on selling Enzo Fernandez to City for £120m.