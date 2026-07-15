Liverpool reach decision on selling Cody Gakpo to Tottenham for £70m

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Liverpool will not sell Cody Gakpo to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to a report, forcing Roberto De Zerbi’s side to step up moves for their other winger targets.

Gakpo had a disappointing 2025-26 season at club level, as his goals dropped from 18 the previous year to nine in 52 matches. The forward was not alone though, as most of Liverpool’s players suffered drops in form during an awful defence of their Premier League title.

Gakpo looked far better at the World Cup however, managing three goals and one assist before the Netherlands’ shock last-32 exit to Morocco.

Gakpo will soon return to Liverpool to begin pre-season training under new head coach Andoni Iraola. Various reports have predicted the 27-year-old might leave Anfield this summer, as he has picked up interest from multiple clubs, most notably Tottenham.

De Zerbi has told Spurs to bring in a new left winger and striker after completing a series of impressive deals to improve their backline and midfield.

But talkSPORT claim Liverpool will not be letting Gakpo leave for north London.

‘Liverpool do not plan to sell winger Cody Gakpo this summer,’ Alex Crook wrote in his latest Transfer Notebook.

‘Gakpo is among Tottenham’s list of transfer targets while several other clubs are also keeping tabs on the Netherlands ace.

‘Despite his form tailing off last season, sources have informed talkSPORT that the 27-year-old remains part of their plans.

‘In fact, Liverpool are looking to add to their wide options, not reduce them.

‘PSG’s Bradley Barcola is their dream target, but the message coming out of the French capital is that he is very much off limits.’

Liverpool have been rumoured to consider selling Gakpo if a £70m bid comes in, but talkSPORT’s update suggests he is set to stay no matter what.

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Tottenham turn to other attacking options

Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Savinho (Manchester City) and Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig) are other avenues Spurs could go down.

We revealed on July 5 that Leao has said yes to joining Spurs this summer. His price tag has dropped to an enticing €50m (£43m).

Sources confirmed to us on July 8 that Spurs are also battling rivals Arsenal for Nusa, who will cost €60m (£51m).

While talkSPORT have cooled speculation Barcola could join Liverpool, we understand the Reds have made fresh contact for the French star.

Barcola has greenlit a stunning move to Anfield as he wants to leave PSG to pick up guaranteed starts at another elite club.

The issue for Liverpool is meeting PSG’s demands, which are understood to sit at over £116m.

Meanwhile, a journalist has rated the chances of Liverpool winning the race for midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Elsewhere, there has been a stunning claim Spurs might enter the mix for a £100m-plus Arsenal target.