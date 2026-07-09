Liverpool submit contract offer to sign generational No 10 before Arsenal

Liverpool have sent 17-year-old midfield sensation Andria Bartishvili a contract offer as they try to beat Arsenal to his services, according to a report.

Liverpool have taken steps to future-proof their squad with several great U21 signings in recent years. They captured electric winger Rio Ngumoha from rivals Chelsea in summer 2024, and the 17-year-old is already making a big impact on the first team.

Liverpool reached an agreement to sign promising centre-back Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Vienna in January, while they recently brought in Scotland U16 captain Dara Jikiemi from Celtic.

Bartishvili is the next hugely exciting teenager on the radar of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Previously a part of the Dinamo Tbilisi academy, Bartishvili currently represents Iberia, on loan from fellow Georgian club Kolkheti Poti.

Bartishvili is a two-footed central attacking midfielder who can also play as a winger on either flank. Despite his tender age, Bartishvili is already making waves in Georgia, and he is seen as their best talent since Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

As per Liverpool site DaveOCKOP, who cite Georgian outlet Geo Team, Liverpool and Arsenal have both sent scouts to watch the teenager live.

Those officials saw Bartishvili shine as Iberia beat Estonian club FC Flora 3-2 in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

‘Identical contract from both teams for the 17-year-old talent is ready,’ the report claims.

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Liverpool, Arsenal decision up to Bartishvili

‘Everything up to the kiddo and his family.’

This is not the first time the wonderkid has been linked with a big move to the Premier League.

It emerged on June 22 that Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris FC are ‘working on deals’ for him, with the player and his camp set to decide after Champions League qualification is done.

Paris FC hope to win the race by offering Bartishvili first-team game time from the outset. But it remains to be seen whether the allure of the Premier League will allow Liverpool or Arsenal to triumph.

Liverpool are clearly working on senior signings alongside their alleged pursuit of the teenage talent.

We can provide the latest on top winger target Bradley Barcola, who is a strong candidate to leave PSG.